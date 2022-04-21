BIDDING OPEN: One&Only Mandarina Private Homes Property Selling to the Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions

Exclusive private property atop the cliffs of Mandarina Design opportunities to fit your taste Customizable furnishings guarantee best use of the space Access to incredible world-class resort amenities 800 feet above sea level with unobstructed ocean views

With a current high bid of $11.75 million, El Nido will sell via auction to the highest bidder.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is now open for El Nido, a premium homesite inclusive of design and build opportunities to fit your taste. Never before listed for sale, this exclusive property will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agent John-Paul Mahony of JPM Real Estate Group. Bidding is now live on ConciergeAuctions.com, where buyers can digitally place bids from around the world, and will conclude on April 27th.

At 800 feet above sea level, the crown jewel of Mandarina sits perfectly positioned for sunrise to sunset ocean views. The property itself enjoys 60 linear meters of frontage to the east with 6,500-feet-high mountain views, while overlooking Playa Canalan, a one-mile-long pristine beach. Experience another incredible 50 linear meters of frontage to the north with infinite views of the sandy coastline and ocean panorama, as well as enjoying resort views of the jungle canopy. To the west yet another 60 linear meters of architectural frontage expand as the perfect canvas to enjoy sunset ocean views and the southern coastline. Of the 55 villas planned for One&Only Private Homes, only eight lots boast this immaculate location, with this premium property offering the most exclusivity, even among its neighbors. This offering includes the opportunity to design a bespoke villa to any specifications by renowned architects at Studio Caban, with plans that coalesce with the diverse and stunning landscape in every direction. Flexible floorplans and customizable meticulously curated furnishings guarantee best use of the space both indoors and out. If the property itself isn’t tempting enough, the world-class amenities in the resort just below will wow the most discerning of tastes. One&Only’s incomparable service will make every moment extraordinary, with thoughtful inclusions from comprehensive concierge service to a resort-managed turnkey rental program, allowing one to enjoy all aspects of this unique ownership opportunity.

The tranquil white-sand shores of Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit stretch out endlessly towards the horizon. Light dances across blue waves from sunrise to sunset, with El Nido in the perfect position to admire its spectacular natural surroundings. The soaring mountain peaks, lush tropical rainforest, and rolling green flatlands of Mandarina are each honored and elevated by the resort’s meticulous design. Thousands of federally protected acres within the Sierra del Vallejo Mountains ensure the existing views and privacy will remain both unobstructed and protected for generations to come. Right next door is the upcoming world-famous Rosewood Hotel & Resort, known for its five-star amenities. With some of the world’s best climate conditions expected year-round, every day will feel like paradise. Quiet coastal towns pepper neighboring shores, with busier tourist destinations close enough to enjoy without impacting one’s privacy. The surfer’s paradise of Sayulita beckons with some of the Pacific Coast’s best breaks, and authentic shopping and dining are in nearby San Pancho. Direct 2- to 3-hour flights from the Southern United States and many additional North American cities to the Puerto Vallarta airport ensure one is never far from this idyllic haven.

El Nido is available for showings daily by appointment. Private virtual showings available.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.