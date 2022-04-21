Senator Collett Announces $3.2 Million for Local Trails & Pedestrian Safety Projects

North Wales, Pa. − April 21, 2021 – Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced $3,198,000 in grant funding has been given to six projects across Bucks and Montgomery Counties through the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA), administered by PennDOT.

“These grants infuse a substantial amount of money in our communities to improve the accessibility and safety of sidewalks, trails, and outdoor spaces,” said Senator Collett. “This is another example of the tangible impact President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is having for Pennsylvanians. The law has made millions available to state, county and local governments, and I’m thrilled to see those dollars already being put to work across both Bucks and Montgomery counties.”

Grant recipients serving the current and future 12th District include:

Montgomery County

Borough of Lansdale – $373,000 for the Liberty Bell Trail, a 10-foot wide shared-use trail including a stream crossing which will start near the 9th Street and Moyers Road intersection and run north to Tremont Drive and the borough’s northern border. The .75-mile off-road trail will link Lansdale’s northern residential neighborhoods with Wedgewood Park and Moyers Road Fields. (BIL)

– for the Liberty Bell Trail, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path along approximately 1,500 feet extending from Orvilla Road. Sidewalk will be provided along Orvilla Road to connect with the existing sidewalk at Schwab Road and Tarrington Way, and a crossing for the rail line will be provided along Orvilla Road. (BIL) North Wales Borough – $770,000 to improve resident safety and accessibility by installing pedestrian facilities along Center Street from Route 2010 (Walnut Street) to Washington Avenue and along West Street from Shearer Street to Montgomery Avenue. (BIL)

Bucks County

Bucks County Planning Commission – $850,000 to construct a 1.7-mile extension of the Newtown Rail Trail into Northampton Township, beginning at Bristol Road and continuing along the former Fox Chase-Newtown SEPTA rail line corridor to terminate at the Churchville Nature Center. (Trail begins in Upper Southampton Township).

Overall, PennDOT awarded $54.1 million across the Commonwealth through TASA. Before the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIL), only $18 million was available.

TASA provides funding for projects and activities including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose, and safe routes to school projects.

A full list of all grant recipients in available online.

