VetJobs partners with the Infosec Institute to Provide Cybersecurity Scholarships to Veterans and Military Spouses
New partnership provides transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard members, reservists and military spouses with annual scholarship opportunities.MADISON, WI, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, VetJobs, the most successful military-affiliated employment support nonprofit, announced it has become the latest Infosec Gives Partner with the Infosec Institute, the leading cybersecurity education company. VetJobs provides premier job placement services and continuing education to transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard members, reservists, and military spouses.
The Infosec Gives Partner Program will enable VetJobs to award three annual Infosec Accelerate Scholarships—fully funded by Infosec—through its organization. Each Infosec Accelerate Scholarship provides qualified recipients lifetime access to Infosec Skills, the leading security and Information Technology (IT) skill development platform with over 1,000 hours of hands-on cybersecurity training. Each lifetime Infosec Accelerate Scholarship is valued at $15,000.
As the second official Infosec Gives partner, VetJobs will award three scholarships to a transitioning service member, veteran, National Guardsman, reservist, or military spouse, enabling them to build and enhance their cybersecurity skills. Beyond the annual scholarships, the Infosec and VetJobs partnership provides discounted online technical training opportunities to VetJobs’ Technology Program participants through the Infosec Skills platform.
“We’ve been committed to helping veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment for over 15 years,” says Stacy Bayton, VetJobs Sr. Executive Vice President. “Partnerships like this are critical to ensuring that our military, veterans, and military spouses have the skills they need for placement in high demand, high growth careers. We look forward to expanding our work with Infosec and increasing the placement of veterans and military spouses into key cyber roles around the world." To learn more about the scholarships and to apply visit: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGNewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=16030&siteid=6086#home
Jack Koziol, Infosec’s CEO and founder, says, “We are honored to partner with VetJobs to provide these cybersecurity training and upskilling opportunities to the military community. This partnership will set up our veterans for a rewarding career in a booming industry and help fill the millions of open cyber roles worldwide with these talented individuals. We look forward to extending our Infosec Skills resources to help place veterans and their families in these critical cyber roles,”.
Infosec’s technical skill development platform, Infosec Skills, includes over 1,200 learning resources to assess teams and close skills gaps with hands-on cyber ranges, labs, projects and courses mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and the MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise. Additional information can be found on Infosec’s webpage at: https://www.infosecinstitute.com/skills.
To learn more about Infosec Gives, or apply to be a partner, visit: https://www.infosecinstitute.com/about-us/infosec-gives-2/.
About VetJobs
The mission of VetJobs.org and MilitarySpouseJobs.org is to expand employment opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, National Guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses. It has run the most successful career assistance model for more than a decade and its family of websites has become the #1 online resource for military-affiliated job seekers looking to attain a rewarding career and maximize their earnings. VetJobs along with its sister websites are the very first charity organizations to surpass 77,000 confirmed hires helping transitioning service members, veterans, National Guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses connect to high-earning careers.
About Infosec Gives
Infosec’s 1-1-1 philanthropic commitment, Infosec Gives, puts into action the Infosec mission of empowering all people with the skills and resources they need to succeed. Each year Infosec Gives contributes 1% of Infosec’s product, 1% of its profit and 1% of its peoples’ time to social causes that embody employee passions and align with the company’s core values. Over the past year, Infosec Gives has awarded $130,000 in cybersecurity scholarships, has donated over $25,000 to causes employees are passionate about, and has contributed over 700 hours to more than 70 organizations.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empower employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
