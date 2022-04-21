Opening an LLC in American Samoa: Stepwise Procedure
The American Samoan government is encouraging global businesses for LLC registration through online portal and information guidelines.”PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New businesses are always looking for ways to have a hassle-free registration process. An LLC registration is already less complex and requires minimal documentation. However, the process is not always seamless across all locations. Destinations like Wyoming and Delaware are among the top states for quick LLC registration. However, a new location in the U.S. is gaining popularity for LLC registration with additional benefits.
American Samoa, the unincorporated territory situated 5,000 miles from the American mainland, is gaining popularity as a top LLC registration spot with the government’s efforts to support all businesses through offerings like an online portal, website, and registration support. Here’s what all businesses must know to register their LLC company in American Samoa.
LLC registration procedure in American Samoa
For seamless registration, the American Samoan government has a dedicated website and online portal. Users simply need to start the process by registering themselves on the site. The government also suggests keeping the EIN handy before starting the LLC application process.
Businesses need to follow these steps for successful LLC registration:
Select a business name that does not match with an existing business entity. This unique business name must have the suffix LLC. Offshore companies must not use the following terms or associated activities like Bank, Building Society, Assurance, Chartered, Cooperative, Chamber of Commerce, Insurance, Royal, Imperial, or Municipal.
The companies must have a local registered agent and office to process services and handle other official notices.
An LLC must have a minimum of one member or shareholder. Although, these members do not have to be American Samoa or United States citizens.
