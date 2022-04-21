Submit Release
General Services Announces RFP for Design & Construction Services for the Eastern Correctional Institution in Wicomico County￼

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the department’s publication for the construction services at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Wicomico County, Maryland. The request for proposals (RFP) is seeking available bids for the construction of the high temperature hot water/steam distribution system and perimeter security fence system improvements. 

The scope of this project is the replacement of the entire double perimeter security fence, installation of the state-of-the-art surveillance, fence approach and fence climb security systems, replacement of both sally-ports, replacement of all the perimeter pole lights with energy efficient LED lights, installation of steam pipe to the food services building and installation of a high temperature hot water loop around the perimeter of the facility to provide hot water and heat to the housing units.

The RFP and all future agency RFPs are listed on eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

https://vendors-emma.maryland.gov/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage_extranet/44069

Interested parties who wish to do business with the state and stay informed about this opportunity and other state procurements should register their organizations with eMMA.  

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.

