Boston Marketing Expert Mathew Despins Recognized By Executive Review Firm Our Featured

Award-winning marketer Mathew Despins from Boston, Massachusetts receives recognition as a young entrepreneur.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathew Despins, a global marketing expert based in Boston, Massachusetts, has been recognized for outstanding innovation. Despins, who is originally from Lyon, France, has been based out of Boston since 2017 and continues to work with heavy-hitting brands all over the world.

“The exciting part about global marketing is the significance of culture. Cultural differences play a major role in engagement with advertising and marketing trends. Campaigns that are successful in Europe may not be successful in America.”

Mathew Despins graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication in 2021. Being interested in marketing from an early age, Despins won his first marketing award at the age of 12 from a local radio station in France.

“I entered the contest using an idea I got from my father. I always approach marketing campaigns with what would intrigue me because I am a consumer and share the same interests as a lot of my audience.”

Despins learn a lot about marketing from his father, who worked for The Amaury Media group in France and would share the ideas behind specific ad campaigns with Mathew.

“We are truly excited to feature Mathew and his experience because he has achieved success at such a young age.” Stated Natalie Nguyen, lead researcher at Our Featured. “He shares the same insights as much of the young audience he creates content for and he is utilizing a variety of channels that are considered underutilized by much of the marketing community.”

Mathew Despins shares content through a variety of channels and is not shy about sharing his insights. His newly created podcast will be uploaded weekly and will cover a variety of challenges that many marketing professionals face.

To learn more about Mathew Despins, please visit https://mathewdespins.com/

