Donations To GraceWay Village Will Be Matched Up To $1 Million For Family Restorative Living Facility Capital Campaign.
Willam and Estelle Turney Commit $1,000,000 Matching Gift To GraceWay Village To Help Alleviate Treasure Coast Homelessness
A gift of this magnitude highlights the confidence that the Turneys and others have in the ongoing work of GraceWay Village, as well as the bold plans for the future.”FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GraceWay Village’s Board of Directors is excited to announce and celebrate the generous gift of $1 million from William and Estelle Turney of Port St. Lucie! The Turneys have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations to the Family Restorative Living Facility Capital Campaign which has just been launched.
— Cathie Mouring, CEO
“A gift of this magnitude highlights the confidence that the Turneys and others have in the ongoing work of GraceWay Village, as well as the bold plans for the future,” said Cathie Mouring, CEO of GraceWay Village. “In just a few short months, we’ve been fortunate to purchase the property necessary to expand our services and launch the Capital Campaign with no current debt! We are so grateful for the Turneys and are confident that this will be the first of many gifts from the Treasure Coast Community.”
The Family Restorative Living Facility will provide homeless families a path forward towards healthy self-sufficiency, instilling hope for their future. Along with housing, professional guidance will assist in developing and strengthening the skills necessary for financial independence and healthy family relationships. Their success will positively impact those around them, increasing the benefits received from this much-needed residential program. Children depend on a healthy childhood in order to become adults capable of caring for themselves and their families. This facility will be a positive springboard towards that end.
Founded in 2009, a powerful vision was cast by the original board of directors. Their vision was to give Treasure Coast community leaders and citizens an opportunity to address the needs of those marginalized by poverty and homelessness, those Jesus referred to as the “least of these” (Matthew 25:40). God has led this process step-by-step; with your faithfulness and support, this vision will be realized in a way that will improve the lives of every person in the Treasure Coast area and beyond.
For more information on how to become involved with GraceWay Village and the Family Restorative Living Facility, contact:
Chief Executive Officer Cathie Mouring at 772-529-7860 or
Director of Development Tracy Ebarb at 325-320-1377
GraceWay Village is located at: 1780 Hartman Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947
www.gracewayvillage.net
info@gracewayvillage.com
Cathie Mouring
Grace Way Village
+1 772-925-3074
