Bakell® launches epic new 100% food-grade flavored glitters called, Flavored Tinker Dust®!
Flavored Tinker Dust® glitters are a one-of-a-kind product, completely food-grade and made with 100% edible glitter!
Above everything else, we are a food product innovations company. And our new 100% food-grade flavored glitters are about to set the food and beverage industry on fire!”LOMA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakell® has officially launched its long awaited new Flavored Tinker Dust collection today. Flavored Tinker Dust® glitters are a one-of-a-kind product, completely food-grade and 100% edible and the new collection offers an amazing assortment of 10 different sweet and sour glitter flavors to add a delicious and sparkling touch to any food or drink!
“Most know the Bakell® company as one of the largest confectionery food product manufactures and wholesale distributors in the USA, what many may not know about Bakell is that above everything else, we are food product innovations company. And our new 100% food-grade flavored glitters are about to set the food and beverage industry on fire!”
~ Heather Adams, Bakell® Merchandising Director
10 Amazing Sweet & Sour Flavors Available: Sour Wild Cherry, Sour Orange, Sour Fruit Punch, Sour Green Apple, Sour Watermelon, Sweet Banana, Sweet Cotton Candy, Sweet Birthday Cake, Sour Blue Raspberry, and Sweet & Sour. Each flavored Tinker Dust® glitter has a distinct sparkly color accompanied by either a sweet or sour sugar fruit flavor that you must try! Your customers will love it, your sales catalog needs it, and your taste buds will go crazy over it!
You'll never be able to eat fruit & garnishes the same. The sweet and sour glitter flavors not only taste amazing, but they look beautiful too! The edible glitter industry will never be the same as Bakell® once again sets the bar!
About Bakell LLC:
Located in Southern California, USA, www.bakell.com. is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell® confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via their eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food-grade glitters, all natural petal dusts, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other food decorating supplies. Bakell® food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and are locates in Southern California, USA. Bakell® food products are available for purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and even has capabilities to private label food products via their state of the art in-house private label programs.
For more information, please visit http://www.bakell.com or email us sales@bakell.com.
About Tinker Dust®
From world renown cake artists to the DIY baking weekend warrior, Tinker Dust® edible glitter is the leading edible glitter brand! We use only FDA approved Ingredients to ensure our product is a 100% edible food-grade glitter! Tinker Dust® edible glitters are very similar to Disco Dusts and other glitters, except there is just one difference... it is completely edible! Tinker Dust® is a potent, shiny, beautiful edible glitter that will add a WOW factor to any food or dessert creation! Shop Tinker Dust Here
About Luster Dust
Luster dust is a common term used to describe a family of tasteless decorative powders used by bakers, confectioners & pastry chefs. The ingredients and color vary by brand, so there is no uniformity to the contents of luster dust. Commonly cited ingredients are mica-pearlescent, iron oxide, carmine, and mica pigments. At Bakell®, manufacture on premise the largest assortment of Luster Dust colors and shades available on the market, as well as can manufacture “custom” colors and shades for our wholesale customers. Shop Luster Dust Here
About Brew Glitter®
Brew Glitter® is a glittery powder made here in the USA that can be added directly to beverages to make it shine, swirl and sparkle! An instant WOW factor! Simply add a pinch or two directly to your favorite beverage, mix it with cocktail syrups, juices, liqueurs, liquors or spirits, or keg the glitter in a full-blown production on your next specialty craft beer production run & watch heads turn to do a double take! Brew Glitter® is the perfect compliment for beer, cocktails, spirits, wine, champagne, coffee, tea, soda, water, kids drinks, ice latte's to add some sparkly, swirly pizzazz to your beverages -- they look amazing and will certainly add a WOW factor for your guests! Our Brew Glitter® products are made with highest quality ingredients on the market, use only FDA compliant ingredients, are tasteless and they don't dissolve! Lastly, our Brew Glitter® is made in the USA! Shop Brew Glitter Here
Bakell Sales Department
Bakell
+1 800-292-2137
sales@bakell.com
Bakell | NEW Flavored Tinker Dust