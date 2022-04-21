MDHHS issues Requests for Proposals for housing opportunities for persons with HIV/AIDS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 20, 2022

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for housing opportunities for persons with HIV/AIDS. The focus of the program is to promote housing permanency/stability through the development of a plan to move the eligible person/household from a homeless or unstable housing situation into a stable housing situation, and through the provision of housing supports.

Eligible applicants include federally recognized tribes, non-profit agencies, public agencies, private agencies and universities. Eligible applicants are required to provide services for clients throughout the region for which they are applying. Subcontracting is not permitted.

The award period begins Oct. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2023. MDHHS anticipates issuing up to 10 awards with a maximum of $2.13 million possible for a single award.

Grant applications for the Housing Opportunities for persons with HIV/AIDS RFP must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m., May 16, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the 'Current Grants' section under the "Bureau of Community Services" link and selecting the "HOPWA-2023" grant program.

