Adroit North America Hires Dennis Gilhooley Jr. as Chief Operating Officer

Adroit North America LLC to hire Dennis Gilhooley Jr. as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adroit North America LLC, ERP, Supply Chain, and Food Safety consulting firm, welcomes Dennis Gilhooley Jr. as Chief Operating Officer. Dennis, a previous Managing Director focusing on Delivery & Planning, brings 20+ years of experience to Adroit NA.

“The Adroit NA team has been rapidly growing, and in response to the ramp-up we made the decision to expand the team and embarked upon the search for a Chief Operating Officer,” said Richard Sides, CEO, and Founder of Adroit NA.

"I believe in cultivating environments where teams can thrive. This happens when trust, collaboration, and innovation are valued. In organizations where individuals and teams are empowered, opportunities grow. Adroit NA is a company designed for these experiences to flourish with a solid foundation under CEO, Richard Sides. I am excited to join the Adroit NA team as Chief Operating Officer,” said Dennis.

While in his previous role(s), Dennis managed a large portfolio of clients, focusing on delivery, supply chain, and business process improvements. Equipped with a myriad of skills with deep expertise in ERP, supply chain, and business process improvements, Dennis can rapidly scale teams, thus improving success within corporations.

Dennis received his M. Ed. in Computer Science from DePaul University as well as a BBA in Marketing from Loyola University, both in Chicago, Il.

Dennis will drive the development and implementation of strategies, procedures, and business plans needed to accelerate Adroit NA’s company growth while maintaining Adroit NA's best-in-class delivery capabilities.



About Adroit North America LLC

The Adroit NA food and beverage consultant team is your proven resource to transform the performance of your operations. We specialize in enterprise resource planning (ERP) in collaboration with Aptean, food safety, compliance, supply chain management, S&OP, and more. As an information strategy firm that develops and implements integrated multi-channel sales, management, and distribution systems strategies for the entire food and beverage supply chain, our focus is on driving food supply chain agility, speed, and precision. Our expert consultants apply their depth of experience to a transformation approach that improves strategy, operations, and technology for true business performance improvement.