All-Star Speaker Lineup for Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting
MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting, 15-17 May in Paris, brings Medical Affairs professionals together for 3 days of learning and networkingGOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce speakers and agenda for the MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting taking place 15-17 May in Paris. The meeting will bring together over 200 Medical Affairs professionals from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for two days of main-session programming plus an optional pre-session day of Field Medical programming. Sessions include keynotes, plenaries and workshops designed for Medical Affairs professionals of all experience levels, along with built-in networking opportunities and receptions. Learn more and register at the MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting website.
The meeting theme, "From Vision to Action: Medical Affairs' Time to Lead is Now," reflects the pivotal moment the profession finds itself in as we start to emerge from the pandemic — namely, at the cusp of solidifying the Medical Affairs function as the third strategic pillar of the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries alongside R&D and Commercial functions, but also with significant uncertainty in core areas including patient engagement, the use of digital technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, emerging communications strategies and platforms, and the best use of Real World Evidence in regulatory and non-regulatory settings (among many more). Speakers and sessions are chosen to address these issues, providing vision and instruction to help Medical Affairs professionals and teams build the capabilities and competencies needed to drive organizational success, societal value and patient benefit.
Damian Largier: Meeting Co-Chair
MAPS Evidence Generation FAWG Co-Lead
VP, Medical Affairs International Developed Markets, Pfizer
Walid Younes: Meeting Co-Chair
MAPS Middle East Chapter Lead
Cluster Medical Lead, Kyowa Kirin
Bora Erdemli: Partner Circle Co-Chair
Associate Principal, ZS Associates
Richard White: Partner Circle Co-Chair
Chief Operating Officer, Oxford PharmaGenesis
Catrinel Galateanu: Executive Co-Chair
VP, Head of Global Medical Affairs, UCB
Sandra Silvestri: Executive Co-Chair
SVP & Global Head of Medical General Medicine Business Unit, Sanofi
Monica De Abadal: Meeting Host
MAPS EMEA Region President
VP Medical Excellence, Global Medical Affairs, Ipsen
Isabelle Bikart: Meeting Host
MAPS France/Benelux Chapter Lead
Chief Medical Officer, Organon
Lori Mouser: Field Medical Co-Chair
MAPS Field Medical FAWG Member
Global Head, Medical Customer Engagement, Roche
Kumaran Krishnan: Field Medical Co-Chair
MAPS Field Medical FAWG Member
Director, MedEx & MedInfo, AstraZeneca
Ben Bryant: Keynote Speaker
Professor of Leadership and Organization, IMD
Steven Hildemann: Keynote Speaker
EVP, CMO, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, Ipsen
Session Speakers:
Shauna Aherne, President, MedEvoke
Alex Artyomenko, Director Patient Affairs, Rare Diseases, Ipsen
Clare Baker, Senior Director, Global Medical Operations, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
David Barwick, Director, Client Solutions, Amplity Ltd
Jimmy Baudot, Consultant, ZS Associates
Maja Beilmann-Scramm, Director Global Field Medical Excellence & HCP Exchange, Merck KGaA
Norbert Brunhuber, Director, Cystic Fibrosis Global Scientific Communications Strategy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Ltd.,
Patrick Bubach, Sr. Director Global Medical Affairs Education, Eli Lilly and Company
Pascale Cavillon, Director Global Patient Centricity, Ipsen
Janet Davies, Lead for Medical Information, Gilead
Joao Dias, Medical Affairs Lead, Haemonetics
Lorna Fergusson, Global Field Medical Excellence Lead, Amgen
Margarita Gomez-Chantraine, EMEA Medical Affairs Excellence Hub Director, Johnson & Johnson
Oleks Gorbenko, Director of Global Patient Centricity, Ipsen
Asia Gwatkin, Learning & Development Lead, Amplity Ltd
Ian Hamilton, Company Director, Original Digital Limited
Meg Heim, President and Founder, Heim Global Consulting LLC
Steven Hildemann, EVP, CMO, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, Ipsen
Stephen Jones, Director Client Engagement, Ashfield MedComms
Bozidar Jovicevic, CEO, Evermed TV
Helen Kane, CEO, One MSL
Jeanne Kern, Sr. Consultant- Global Market Access, HTA & Pricing Lead, Healthcare Consultancy Group
Victoria Malek Pascha, Sr. Consultant- Global Market Access & Value Evidence, Healthcare Consultancy Group
Paolo Marchi, Global Medical Communication Lead, UCB
John McKenna, Sr. Director of Field Medical Excellence, Astellas
Tim Mikhelashvili, CEO & Co-Founder, Amedea Pharma, Inc
Avishek Pal, Scientific Communications Director, Cell & Gene Therapies, Novartis
Stefne Pienaar, Regional Lead Medical Information Europe, Pfizer
Wesley Portegies, CEO and Co-Founder, Medicalwriters.com
Nathalle Preiswerk, Creative Services Director, Medicalwriters.com
Holly Schachner, CMO, Double Rainbow BioScience
Sonja Schmitt, Medical Manager, Boehringer Ingelheim
Sanjay Singhvi, Director, System Analytic
Marc Sirockman, Global Chief Executive Officer, MedEvoke
Matthew Strawbridge, Vice President Client Services, Ashfield MedComms
Georgios Tramountanis, Head of Global Oncology Medical Information and Review, Takeda EU
Jill Voss, Head of Scientific Communications and Medical Information, Novartis
Melissa Wallin, Medical Illustrator, Medicalwriters.com
Angela Williams, International HEOR Lead, Kyowa Kirin
Robin Winter-Sperry, Global Field Medical Lead, Ipsen
Sue Wood, Global Medical Affairs Therapeutic Head, Kyowa Kirin
Kevin Woodhams, L&D Lead, One MSL
Elvira Dsouza, President, Cactus Life Sciences
Danie du Plessis, Executive VP, Medical Affairs, Kyowa Kirin International
Sarah Funderburk, SVP, Senior Medical Strategy Director, Caudex, a McCann Health Company
Richard Graves, CCO and Co-Founder, Sorcero
Rachel Hatfield, Managing Partner, MEDiSTRAVA
Dan Manning, Head of Field Medical Teams, Spark Therapeutics
Olga Salvidio, Director, Global Medical Education & Academic Organization Relations, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 8,000 Medical Affairs members from more than 280 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and society.
