All-Star Speaker Lineup for Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting

MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting

MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting, 15-17 May in Paris, brings Medical Affairs professionals together for 3 days of learning and networking

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce speakers and agenda for the MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting taking place 15-17 May in Paris. The meeting will bring together over 200 Medical Affairs professionals from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for two days of main-session programming plus an optional pre-session day of Field Medical programming. Sessions include keynotes, plenaries and workshops designed for Medical Affairs professionals of all experience levels, along with built-in networking opportunities and receptions. Learn more and register at the MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting website The meeting theme, "From Vision to Action: Medical Affairs' Time to Lead is Now," reflects the pivotal moment the profession finds itself in as we start to emerge from the pandemic — namely, at the cusp of solidifying the Medical Affairs function as the third strategic pillar of the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries alongside R&D and Commercial functions, but also with significant uncertainty in core areas including patient engagement, the use of digital technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, emerging communications strategies and platforms, and the best use of Real World Evidence in regulatory and non-regulatory settings (among many more). Speakers and sessions are chosen to address these issues, providing vision and instruction to help Medical Affairs professionals and teams build the capabilities and competencies needed to drive organizational success, societal value and patient benefit.Confirmed Speakers for MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting ( see most current list here ):Damian Largier: Meeting Co-ChairMAPS Evidence Generation FAWG Co-LeadVP, Medical Affairs International Developed Markets, PfizerWalid Younes: Meeting Co-ChairMAPS Middle East Chapter LeadCluster Medical Lead, Kyowa KirinBora Erdemli: Partner Circle Co-ChairAssociate Principal, ZS AssociatesRichard White: Partner Circle Co-ChairChief Operating Officer, Oxford PharmaGenesisCatrinel Galateanu: Executive Co-ChairVP, Head of Global Medical Affairs, UCBSandra Silvestri: Executive Co-ChairSVP & Global Head of Medical General Medicine Business Unit, SanofiMonica De Abadal: Meeting HostMAPS EMEA Region PresidentVP Medical Excellence, Global Medical Affairs, IpsenIsabelle Bikart: Meeting HostMAPS France/Benelux Chapter LeadChief Medical Officer, OrganonLori Mouser: Field Medical Co-ChairMAPS Field Medical FAWG MemberGlobal Head, Medical Customer Engagement, RocheKumaran Krishnan: Field Medical Co-ChairMAPS Field Medical FAWG MemberDirector, MedEx & MedInfo, AstraZenecaBen Bryant: Keynote SpeakerProfessor of Leadership and Organization, IMDSteven Hildemann: Keynote SpeakerEVP, CMO, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, IpsenSession Speakers:Shauna Aherne, President, MedEvokeAlex Artyomenko, Director Patient Affairs, Rare Diseases, IpsenClare Baker, Senior Director, Global Medical Operations, Idorsia PharmaceuticalsDavid Barwick, Director, Client Solutions, Amplity LtdJimmy Baudot, Consultant, ZS AssociatesMaja Beilmann-Scramm, Director Global Field Medical Excellence & HCP Exchange, Merck KGaANorbert Brunhuber, Director, Cystic Fibrosis Global Scientific Communications Strategy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Ltd.,Patrick Bubach, Sr. Director Global Medical Affairs Education, Eli Lilly and CompanyPascale Cavillon, Director Global Patient Centricity, IpsenJanet Davies, Lead for Medical Information, GileadJoao Dias, Medical Affairs Lead, HaemoneticsLorna Fergusson, Global Field Medical Excellence Lead, AmgenMargarita Gomez-Chantraine, EMEA Medical Affairs Excellence Hub Director, Johnson & JohnsonOleks Gorbenko, Director of Global Patient Centricity, IpsenAsia Gwatkin, Learning & Development Lead, Amplity LtdIan Hamilton, Company Director, Original Digital LimitedMeg Heim, President and Founder, Heim Global Consulting LLCSteven Hildemann, EVP, CMO, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, IpsenStephen Jones, Director Client Engagement, Ashfield MedCommsBozidar Jovicevic, CEO, Evermed TVHelen Kane, CEO, One MSLJeanne Kern, Sr. Consultant- Global Market Access, HTA & Pricing Lead, Healthcare Consultancy GroupVictoria Malek Pascha, Sr. Consultant- Global Market Access & Value Evidence, Healthcare Consultancy GroupPaolo Marchi, Global Medical Communication Lead, UCBJohn McKenna, Sr. Director of Field Medical Excellence, AstellasTim Mikhelashvili, CEO & Co-Founder, Amedea Pharma, IncAvishek Pal, Scientific Communications Director, Cell & Gene Therapies, NovartisStefne Pienaar, Regional Lead Medical Information Europe, PfizerWesley Portegies, CEO and Co-Founder, Medicalwriters.comNathalle Preiswerk, Creative Services Director, Medicalwriters.comHolly Schachner, CMO, Double Rainbow BioScienceSonja Schmitt, Medical Manager, Boehringer IngelheimSanjay Singhvi, Director, System AnalyticMarc Sirockman, Global Chief Executive Officer, MedEvokeMatthew Strawbridge, Vice President Client Services, Ashfield MedCommsGeorgios Tramountanis, Head of Global Oncology Medical Information and Review, Takeda EUJill Voss, Head of Scientific Communications and Medical Information, NovartisMelissa Wallin, Medical Illustrator, Medicalwriters.comAngela Williams, International HEOR Lead, Kyowa KirinRobin Winter-Sperry, Global Field Medical Lead, IpsenSue Wood, Global Medical Affairs Therapeutic Head, Kyowa KirinKevin Woodhams, L&D Lead, One MSLElvira Dsouza, President, Cactus Life SciencesDanie du Plessis, Executive VP, Medical Affairs, Kyowa Kirin InternationalSarah Funderburk, SVP, Senior Medical Strategy Director, Caudex, a McCann Health CompanyRichard Graves, CCO and Co-Founder, SorceroRachel Hatfield, Managing Partner, MEDiSTRAVADan Manning, Head of Field Medical Teams, Spark TherapeuticsOlga Salvidio, Director, Global Medical Education & Academic Organization Relations, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany##About MAPSMAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 8,000 Medical Affairs members from more than 280 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and society.