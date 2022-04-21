All-Star Speaker Lineup for Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting

Submit Release
MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting

MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting, 15-17 May in Paris, brings Medical Affairs professionals together for 3 days of learning and networking

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce speakers and agenda for the MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting taking place 15-17 May in Paris. The meeting will bring together over 200 Medical Affairs professionals from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for two days of main-session programming plus an optional pre-session day of Field Medical programming. Sessions include keynotes, plenaries and workshops designed for Medical Affairs professionals of all experience levels, along with built-in networking opportunities and receptions. Learn more and register at the MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting website.

The meeting theme, "From Vision to Action: Medical Affairs' Time to Lead is Now," reflects the pivotal moment the profession finds itself in as we start to emerge from the pandemic — namely, at the cusp of solidifying the Medical Affairs function as the third strategic pillar of the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries alongside R&D and Commercial functions, but also with significant uncertainty in core areas including patient engagement, the use of digital technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, emerging communications strategies and platforms, and the best use of Real World Evidence in regulatory and non-regulatory settings (among many more). Speakers and sessions are chosen to address these issues, providing vision and instruction to help Medical Affairs professionals and teams build the capabilities and competencies needed to drive organizational success, societal value and patient benefit.

Damian Largier: Meeting Co-Chair
MAPS Evidence Generation FAWG Co-Lead
VP, Medical Affairs International Developed Markets, Pfizer

Walid Younes: Meeting Co-Chair
MAPS Middle East Chapter Lead
Cluster Medical Lead, Kyowa Kirin

Bora Erdemli: Partner Circle Co-Chair
Associate Principal, ZS Associates

Richard White: Partner Circle Co-Chair
Chief Operating Officer, Oxford PharmaGenesis

Catrinel Galateanu: Executive Co-Chair
VP, Head of Global Medical Affairs, UCB

Sandra Silvestri: Executive Co-Chair
SVP & Global Head of Medical General Medicine Business Unit, Sanofi

Monica De Abadal: Meeting Host
MAPS EMEA Region President
VP Medical Excellence, Global Medical Affairs, Ipsen

Isabelle Bikart: Meeting Host
MAPS France/Benelux Chapter Lead
Chief Medical Officer, Organon

Lori Mouser: Field Medical Co-Chair
MAPS Field Medical FAWG Member
Global Head, Medical Customer Engagement, Roche

Kumaran Krishnan: Field Medical Co-Chair
MAPS Field Medical FAWG Member
Director, MedEx & MedInfo, AstraZeneca

Ben Bryant: Keynote Speaker
Professor of Leadership and Organization, IMD

Steven Hildemann: Keynote Speaker
EVP, CMO, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, Ipsen

Session Speakers:
Shauna Aherne, President, MedEvoke

Alex Artyomenko, Director Patient Affairs, Rare Diseases, Ipsen

Clare Baker, Senior Director, Global Medical Operations, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

David Barwick, Director, Client Solutions, Amplity Ltd

Jimmy Baudot, Consultant, ZS Associates

Maja Beilmann-Scramm, Director Global Field Medical Excellence & HCP Exchange, Merck KGaA

Norbert Brunhuber, Director, Cystic Fibrosis Global Scientific Communications Strategy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Ltd.,

Patrick Bubach, Sr. Director Global Medical Affairs Education, Eli Lilly and Company

Pascale Cavillon, Director Global Patient Centricity, Ipsen

Janet Davies, Lead for Medical Information, Gilead

Joao Dias, Medical Affairs Lead, Haemonetics

Lorna Fergusson, Global Field Medical Excellence Lead, Amgen

Margarita Gomez-Chantraine, EMEA Medical Affairs Excellence Hub Director, Johnson & Johnson

Oleks Gorbenko, Director of Global Patient Centricity, Ipsen

Asia Gwatkin, Learning & Development Lead, Amplity Ltd

Ian Hamilton, Company Director, Original Digital Limited

Meg Heim, President and Founder, Heim Global Consulting LLC

Steven Hildemann, EVP, CMO, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, Ipsen

Stephen Jones, Director Client Engagement, Ashfield MedComms

Bozidar Jovicevic, CEO, Evermed TV

Helen Kane, CEO, One MSL

Jeanne Kern, Sr. Consultant- Global Market Access, HTA & Pricing Lead, Healthcare Consultancy Group

Victoria Malek Pascha, Sr. Consultant- Global Market Access & Value Evidence, Healthcare Consultancy Group

Paolo Marchi, Global Medical Communication Lead, UCB

John McKenna, Sr. Director of Field Medical Excellence, Astellas

Tim Mikhelashvili, CEO & Co-Founder, Amedea Pharma, Inc

Avishek Pal, Scientific Communications Director, Cell & Gene Therapies, Novartis

Stefne Pienaar, Regional Lead Medical Information Europe, Pfizer

Wesley Portegies, CEO and Co-Founder, Medicalwriters.com

Nathalle Preiswerk, Creative Services Director, Medicalwriters.com

Holly Schachner, CMO, Double Rainbow BioScience

Sonja Schmitt, Medical Manager, Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanjay Singhvi, Director, System Analytic

Marc Sirockman, Global Chief Executive Officer, MedEvoke

Matthew Strawbridge, Vice President Client Services, Ashfield MedComms

Georgios Tramountanis, Head of Global Oncology Medical Information and Review, Takeda EU

Jill Voss, Head of Scientific Communications and Medical Information, Novartis

Melissa Wallin, Medical Illustrator, Medicalwriters.com

Angela Williams, International HEOR Lead, Kyowa Kirin

Robin Winter-Sperry, Global Field Medical Lead, Ipsen

Sue Wood, Global Medical Affairs Therapeutic Head, Kyowa Kirin

Kevin Woodhams, L&D Lead, One MSL

Elvira Dsouza, President, Cactus Life Sciences

Danie du Plessis, Executive VP, Medical Affairs, Kyowa Kirin International

Sarah Funderburk, SVP, Senior Medical Strategy Director, Caudex, a McCann Health Company

Richard Graves, CCO and Co-Founder, Sorcero

Rachel Hatfield, Managing Partner, MEDiSTRAVA

Dan Manning, Head of Field Medical Teams, Spark Therapeutics

Olga Salvidio, Director, Global Medical Education & Academic Organization Relations, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany

##

About MAPS
MAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 8,000 Medical Affairs members from more than 280 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and society.

