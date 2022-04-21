FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, April 21, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ESSEX COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Essex County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Sunday, April 24, in Mineville.

When: Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Mineville Witherbee Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Raymond Wright Avenue, Mineville For more information, contact Steven Duso at (518) 873-6950 or [email protected].

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHTSA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

