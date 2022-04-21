FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, April 21, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN COLUMBIA, RENSSELAER AND SCHENECTADY COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Columbia, Rensselaer and Schenectady counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, April 23, in Mellenville, West Sand Lake and Glenville.

When: Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Mellenville Firehouse, 33 County Route 9, Mellenville For more information, contact Deputy Joseph Kilmer at (518) 828-3344 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: West Sand Lake Fire House, 3697 New York Highway 43, West Sand Lake For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, April 23, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Beukendaal Fire Department, 501 Sacandaga Road, Glenville For more information, contact Mark Agostino at (518) 384-0123 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHTSA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

