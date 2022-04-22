Goldberg Injury Lawyers announces new location in the Northridge community

Goldberg Injury Lawyers -- New Location in Northridge

Our personal injury law firm is growing for the benefit of the entire San Fernando Valley community.

NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police pursuits, hit and run accidents, street racing, just to name a few of the causes of fatalities and personal injuries that have turned Los Angeles into an amusement park.

In 2021, 294 people were killed in traffic accidents; another 1.465 were seriously injured from the same cause. Many of these accidents happened in the San Fernando Valley, specifically in the Northridge community.

For this and many other reasons, Goldberg Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the expansion of its law firm with a new office in Northridge, providing its clients with better access for their auto accident, motorcycle accident and pedestrian accident cases.

Our highly qualified law firm with over 35 years of experience will remain committed to providing quality service, personalized attention and keeping the best interest of our clients in mind. Helping them obtain medical care as well as maximize compensation for injury recovery.

As a lifetime resident of the Valley, Barry P. Goldberg knows the streets and traffic conditions on virtually any area in Northridge. Not only did Barry live in Northridge, but his kids played sports at CSUN and just about every other park or field nearby.

Being involved in an auto accident is a situation that, in addition to the physical and emotional injuries, demands time and expertise to resolve in a professional manner.

At Goldberg Injury Lawyers, an experienced attorney will handle any case with fluid communication, honesty and transparency while an accident victim recovers from injuries.

Goldberg Injury Lawyers