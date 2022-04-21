Entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III Salutes Study Showing that Women Under 30 Make as Much as Much as Men in Some Markets
Burns is the founder of Burns Funding and Millennial Queenmaker.
Burns is the founder of Burns Funding and Millennial Queenmaker.

Peter J. Burns III, serial entrepreneur and founder of Millennial Queenmaker, said today that it is only a matter of time before millennial women universally earn the same or more than their male counterparts.
A new Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data seemed to support Burns contention when it showed that in 22 of 250 U.S. metropolitan areas that women under the age of 30 earn the same amount as or more than their male counterparts.
“Young millennial women are incredibly intelligent and determined to be successful, whether they are on a traditional career track, or an entrepreneurial path,” said Burns, who’s Millennial Queenmaker was created to help young female entrepreneurs realize their dream of owning and operating their own small business.
Millennial Queenmaker has spawned multiple success stories, including its president, Megan Moen, as well as the recently minted Caroline Reynolds, to name a few.
“We make it incredibly easy for women to raise funds for a small business, whether they already have one in mind or they are open to good business ideas that we have vetted,” said Moen. “The consultation is free. There’s nothing to lose.”
Pew Study
Overall, the study showed that women in the United States continue to earn less than men, on average. Among full-time, year-round workers in 2019, women’s median annual earnings were 82 percent of men.
“The gender wage gap is narrower among younger workers nationally, and the gap varies across geographical areas,” according to the study. “In fact, in 22 of 250 U.S. metropolitan areas, women under the age of 30 earn the same amount as or more than their male counterparts.
“Overall, about 16 percent of all young women who are working full time, year-round live in the 22 metros where women are at or above wage parity with men.”
One of Those Vetted Businesses
One of those vetted businesses that Burns is offering qualified candidates “essentially pays for itself through a pair of passive income streams. What we are doing is making savvy use of readily available technology around e-commerce stores and Artificial Intelligence-power crypto bots.
“This is a 100 percent leveraged capitalization. For qualified candidates, the full debt is supported by the immediate cash flow of two main, passive-income generators.”
Qualified applicants secure up to $200,000 to get started.
At first, the full debt is supported by an immediate cash flow from the crypto bots. That is usually the case for three to four months—when the online store’s cash flow begins to kick in and pay off the initial capitalization.
Burns elaborated on the use of crypto bots. “These crypto bots make money every day and are hedged by a strategy that’s bullet-proof to market fluctuations,” he noted. “The bots are managed by a third party (which takes a 20 percent fee).”
The online stores are similarly “bullet-proof,” according to Burns. “The stores are managed by experts in the field, who have a proven track record. After being seasoned for about two years, the online stores can be resold, often for three times the initial purchase price.”
Burns added that this is “a tangible way to create passive income for residual wealth. The passive-income that is created can be transformed by you to build the business of your dreams or bolster a company you have already launched, or just let the cash roll in.”
About Peter J. Burns III
Based today in Del Mar, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of a successful entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur that needs money can secure it.”
