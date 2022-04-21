CTI Technology Acquires MacHero To Deliver Apple Expertise To Chicagoland Enterprises
CTI Technology is excited to announce that they have acquired MacHero, a Chicago-based IT service firm that specializes in Apple technologies.
This acquisition represents the joining of two directly aligned, client-focused business cultures, and the expansion of both companies’ suites of critical IT services.”ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTI Technology is excited to announce that they have acquired MacHero, a Chicago-based IT service firm that specializes in Apple technologies.
— Aaron Kane
In recent years, and especially over the course of the pandemic, Apple has become a more viable player in the business world. What was at one time a siloed, specialized computing environment is now more commonly being integrated into business settings. Professional users won’t settle for an entirely Windows or Apple environment any longer—they expect their IT company to provide comprehensive support that directly meets their needs.
“As Apple becomes a more fundamental presence in business, I want to ensure that CTI can deliver system-agnostic expertise to our clients,” says Aaron Kane, CEO, CTI Technology. “This acquisition represents the joining of two directly aligned, client-focused business cultures, and the expansion of both companies’ suites of critical IT services.”
This acquisition—in many ways, a partnership—began with Kane and MacHero President Gino Generelli recognizing their companies’ kindred business cultures. Both knew that they couldn’t risk their service quality and client-first approach by working with just anyone; they needed to first match the foundational principles that dictate their approach to business.
Whereas Generelli has long known he would need to expand MacHero’s service offering to address his clients’ increasing needs for cybersecurity management, IT strategy, and more, he didn’t want to compromise the relationships he’s built with his Chicago clients so far. He refused to move forward with any mergers or acquisitions until he could be confident that it would only expand and improve upon what MacHero does for its clients.
“Over MacHero’s 14 years in business, our clients’ needs have steadily changed, which is why I’ve been looking for the right partner to complement our team’s proficiencies,” says Generelli. “This was really about taking care of our clients and employees and making sure our business will stay relevant and continue to grow.”
Each company’s specific expertise will directly complement the other’s. MacHero’s team provides CTI clients with access to a vast knowledge base and decades of experience in optimizing iOS-based and hybrid computing systems. Likewise, CTI’s suite of IT services—Windows support, networking maintenance, cybersecurity management, CIO services, and more—will allow MacHero’s clientele to optimize, protect and strategize their business IT whole cloth.
Both owners agree that this arrangement is a win-win-win. While their first priority has always and continues to be their clients, they know that by joining forces they will be confidently growing their business’ capabilities for the betterment of both organizations. They are proud to have taken this crucial step well ahead of a future in which they would otherwise be outpaced by the rapidly expanding scope of business technology.
About CTI
Chicago IT Company, CTI Technology was founded by Aaron Kane in 2004 and is located in Elgin, Illinois. As a trusted cyber security firm and an experienced managed IT service provider, CTI builds and maintains relationships with businesses ranging from 20 to 250 employees.
About MacHero
MacHero specializes in business-to-business IT services for Apple products and delivers expertise within the modern office. The MacHero team has a passion for helping clients to become more productive with the Apple ecosystem.
Aaron Kane
CTI Technology
+1 847-760-9500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other