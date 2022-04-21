Lydonia Technologies Reports Quarterly Results

Rapid Growth in New Customers Fuels a Record First Quarter

NEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software and solutions, today announced financial and business results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

“The Lydonia Technologies team finished the first quarter of the year with impressive growth in new customers, transactions, and bookings revenue,” commented Steve Sadler, Chief Revenue Officer, Lydonia Technologies. “Our customers are choosing to partner with Lydonia, wherever they are in their automation journey, to leverage intelligent automation technologies that deliver truly transformational outcomes. We are experiencing tremendous growth due to the expertise of our team coupled with an ever-expanding portfolio of intellectual property. This is evidenced by the 89% increase in our consulting and services revenue in Q1.”

“Lydonia is helping customers see the power of automation by delivering solutions that increase productivity, drive employee retention, and deliver superior business results,” said Kevin Scannell, Lydonia Technologies Founder & Chief Executive Officer. “The growth we experienced in the first quarter of the year sets the tone for an incredible 2022 overall and validates the relationships we have with our customers and our key partners like UiPath, the clear market leader in RPA.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

• 233% year-over-year increase in new customers acquired

• 63% year-over-year increase in total sales bookings

• 167% year-over-year increase in transaction volume

Additionally, Lydonia continues to reinvest in the business by adding new team members in sales, consulting, and delivery, as well as implementing cutting-edge technology to support our expansion. In early May, we will be moving to our new corporate headquarters which will quadruple our footprint and allow us to open our Lydonia Automation Briefing Center where our customers and partners will be able to collaborate, ideate, and design automation solutions. These investments will enable further growth, productivity, and allow Lydonia to continue to be a top-tier employer in Massachusetts.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national consultancy headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are a proud partner of UiPath and a recipient of their Americas Impact Partner of the Year award. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com