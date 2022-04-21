Pause Boca Grand Opening April 30, 2022
Pause Kava, Boca Raton is having their Grand Opening April 30 from 6pm to 2am. Come join us and have a relaxing time. Experience excellence you can feel.
Experience Excellence you can feel!”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 30, 2022, Pause, a Florida-based kava and kratom bar, plans on debuting its fifth location at 2621 N. Federal Hwy Suite W. Boca Raton Fl. 33431. Pause is excited and happy to expand and grow their community to Boca Raton, FL, bringing forth a sense of relaxation and connectedness.
Like the four locations at Deerfield Beach, DelRay Beach, and Lake Worth, including Pause..itively Vegan, Pause will serve delicious and soothing drinks made from kava and kratom along with tasty veggie bites. The Boca Raton location will provide patrons even more space with a relaxing and unique vibe that encourages all visitors to take a moment, enjoy, unwind, and reset with this exotic and beneficial elixir from the South Pacific.
Pause is a fast-growing franchise, starting only one year ago, it has four locations. And once this location is completed, the company will have a total of five with an additional dozen in the development stage.
The bar is all set to host its grand opening on April 30th, 2022. The company is opening its 1st of five franchises in Boca Raton, Florida, and has plans to expand the idea to many other locations throughout the Sunshine State.. Pause’s mission is to offer the Boca Raton community a superior kava and kratom bar experience that is welcoming to all people for an excellent, fun, and friendly environment.
Pause Kava Bar hosts a variety of drinks and other snacks that ease the soul and relax the mind, brewed with only the finest kava and kratom that will give you excellence you can feel.
“Kava has a soothing and relaxing feeling,” said Kelly H McCormick, owner of Pause. “It is a considerably better alternative to a Saturday night out than doing shots and driving back home intoxicated. We are so happy and excited to have this great opportunity to bring kava and kratom to the Boca Raton area and be able to share this unique experience with the community.” She further said, “This fourth location will bring the same relaxing and nice vibe to Boca Raton as has been established in Deerfield Beach, DelRay Beach, and Lake Worth. We have done plenty of research in opening this fourth kava bar in Florida. Since the opening of our first location, we have expanded and improved partnerships with distributors in the South Pacific in order to provide our customers with more variety and superior quality of kava and kratom products that we are excited and pleased to bring to the new location.”
Kava is a plant in the famous pepper family that’s native to the Pacific Islands. Kava is a very powerful medicinal plant that’s been used for more than 2500 years as a relaxant and natural sleep aid while supporting the relief of nervousness, minor stress, and mild anxiety. It is ground into a powder and then squeezed. After that, it is served cold in traditional coconut shells or shallow bowls, at all Pause locations in Florida. Pauses uses a variety of proprietary and superiorly calculated brewing techniques to serve up the most delicious balanced potent blend. Kava is a popular and healthy social drink in the South Pacific, used during various celebrations, known to calm the mind and promote relaxation. Pause is spearheading this new revolutionary herbal trend of kava bars up and down the coast of Florida. Drinking kava regularly can help with relaxation and elevate mood. According to some research studies, kava can be very useful in treating insomnia and anxiety, according to the University Of Maryland Medical Center.
On the other hand, kratom is a plant in the coffee family that’s native to Southeast Asia. At Pause, kratom is prepared carefully by brewing and steeping the leaves of the plant. The beverage is then served with various fruit juices like mango and a variety of other flavors. Kratom can boost a person’s mood and help them focus.
In addition to amazing kava products, the Pause Bar menu will highlight a delicious variety of coffees, herbal teas, and an assortment of delicious veggie snacks. The new bar will feature mixed drinks, such as chai and coffee as well as specialty drinks, like Pina Colada.
About Pause
Pause offers a unique combination of drinks and services to renew the soul and regenerate from the stress of everyday life. Besides its lounge and exotic tea and coffee bar, Pause is also pleased to offer CBD products, CBD, Hemp and Kratom Tinctures, a Vegan Lite Bites menu, and much more!
