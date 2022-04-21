Submit Release
Wolf Administration Awards Funding for Environmental Assessment in Clarion County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced today the approval of $96,006 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to conduct an environmental assessment at a former glass plant in Clarion Township.

“Funding from the Industrial Sites Reuse Program allows boroughs and cities to perform needed environmental assessments to identify and address any potentially harmful chemicals,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “Our investments help communities across the commonwealth in their revitalization efforts to keep Pennsylvania the best place to live, work, and play.”

ISRP funds will be used to complete a Phase II and III environmental assessment. The assessment will include soil borings/monitoring well installation, groundwater and quarterly groundwater sampling and preparation of reports.

The Clarion County EDC applied for the funding on behalf of Miles Brothers, LLC, a private developer who owns the site and intends to clean the site and return the property to positive use.

“The ISRP allows communities to reconnect and grow, without the threat of toxic chemicals,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “These assessments will guide the eventual cleanup of this site and how it is developed in the future.”

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

For more information about the Industrial Sites Reuse program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116 Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

