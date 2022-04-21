O’Rourke’s Vedere Ventures Represents Global Fitness Technology Leader Wexer In Strategic Transaction
Wexer, leading global health and fitness content and technology provider for gyms, health clubs, and other wellness partners, sold to Core Health and Fitness
Bryan O’Rourke was instrumental in guiding our organization through this. We are excited and are grateful to Wexer’s customers, employees, partners, and the team at Core Health and Fitness.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedere Ventures (“VEDERE”), a global mid-market investment banking and private equity firm providing investment, merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate financial services, announced today that its client Wexer Holdings, LLC (“Wexer”), the leading global health and fitness content and technology provider for gyms, health clubs, and other wellness partners, has successfully sold its business to Core Health and Fitness. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
— Paul Bowman, Wexer CEO
VEDERE founder and CEO Bryan O’Rourke has now represented firms in eighteen transactions on both the buy and sell-side in the past six years. During his career, the New Orleans native has overseen $1 billion dollars in transactions across food and beverage, technology, fitness, medical, franchising, and manufacturing, among other industries. O’Rourke is considered by many to be one of the leading global experts on technology, consumer trends, and M&A in the global health and fitness space.
Wexer CEO Paul Bowman had this to say, “Bryan O’Rourke was instrumental in guiding our organization through this transaction. He has been our trusted advisor and a personal mentor; I highly recommend working with him. We are very excited about this transaction and are grateful to Wexer’s customers, employees, partners, and the team at Core Health and Fitness.”
“Having known Wexer’s CEO Paul Bowman, its founder Rasmus Ingerslev, and members of the Wexer team for many years, makes this achievement special. The leadership at Core Health and Fitness and Gainline capital worked very hard with us to make this transaction a reality. I am expecting a bright future ahead for Wexer and Core.”, said VEDERE’s CEO Bryan O’Rourke.
About Vedere Ventures
Vedere Ventures advises and invests in the companies of tomorrow built on the timeless fundamentals of today. Founded in 2016 by Bryan O’Rourke and his partners, the firm has served as the financial advisor to eighteen mid-market companies on both the buy and sell-side since its inception. During his career, Mr. O’Rourke, a New Orleans native, has served as an adviser on transactions worth in excess of $1 Billion across a range of industries. VEDERE also has invested in portfolio companies like VertiMax, Motosumo, ECOFIT Networks, Moon Mission Media, and Fitness24Seven Thailand, among others.
About Bryan K. O’Rourke
Bryan K. O’Rourke is an executive, investor, board director, author, and keynote speaker. His career spans over 35 years during which time he has successfully been part of the growth of numerous global brands in a variety of roles. He has contributed to six books and has been quoted in leading business periodicals about technology, consumer trends, and technology. Mr. O’Rourke, his associates, and partners are involved in fourteen operating companies. He serves on the board of directors of the International Health Racquet and SportsClub Association, the trade association for the global fitness industry as well as serving as CEO of the Fitness Industry Technology Council.
