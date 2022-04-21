Maroc Telecom Customer Base Reached 76 mln in Q1

MOROCCO, April 21 - Maroc Telecom group's customer base stood at nearly 76 million at the end of March 2022, up 3.6% year on year, the company announced Thursday in a press release.

This increase was driven mainly by the growth in the Mobile customer base in Morocco and the subsidiaries (+ 2.8% and + 4.4% respectively).

At the end of March 2022, the Mobile customer base stood at 19.9 million, up 2.8% year on year.

The Fixed customer base was down 2.6% at nearly 2.0 million lines, the release read.

The Broadband customer base reached 1.7 million subscribers, driven by the expansion of the FTTH customer base (+47%), which partly offset the loss of ADSL customers, it added.

