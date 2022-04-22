John Rockefeller Joins Board of Directors of Research Foundation to Cure AIDS

John Rockefeller joins RFTCA's quest for global AIDS cure. We're not about treatment or prevention; we're about the Cure.

Formerly at Clinton Health Access Initiative, Mr. Rockefeller's addition is intended to maximize the impact of RFTCA's cellular biotechnology for global health.

I am honored to join the Board of Research Foundation to Cure AIDS. I know my many external research partners and donors will want to join us in this heretofore unthinkable outcome of curing AIDS.” — John Rockefeller, JD, MPH, DrPH

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- Epidemiologist John Rockefeller joins the board of Research Foundation to Cure AIDS (RFTCA) with a mission to expand and realize the full potential of the organization’s biotechnology. Originating from a Nobel-Prize winning laboratory at The Rockefeller University, RFTCA’s core ChromovertTechnology can increase the efficiency of stem cell strategies to cure HIV infection and AIDS.Mr. Rockefeller, JD, MPH, DrPH says:“Throughout my career as an Infectious Disease Epidemiologist, I have focused my attention on prevention, and containment. Never did I dare push my dream toward an attainable cure for AIDS. The mere concept of such a cure seemed impossible. Having now seen the irrefutable proof for an actual cure - and not only for AIDS - but as a platform for other infectious disease cures, I am honored to join the Research Foundation to Cure AIDS Board of Directors. I know my many external research partners and donors will want to join us in this heretofore unthinkable outcome of curing AIDS.“Starting in the early 1980’s in San Francisco and continuing into Sub-Saharan Africa with the Clinton Health Access Initiative, the long-term focus of Mr. Rockefeller’s career has been with HIV/AIDS. In addition, Mr. Rockefeller has been targeting the epidemiologic intersection of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), Tuberculosis (TB), Malaria, Ebola and most recently SARS.CoV.2. Mr. Rockefeller trained at Johns Hopkins as an Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and Biostatistician. His career has been spent in philanthropic leadership roles across the global healthcare landscape with support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and Wellcome Trust. He also directed national and global mental health programs, most notably in partnership with William Randolph Hearst III.As a tool in the genetic engineer’s toolkit that supplements CRISPR and enables the crafting of highly desired cells that had previously remained out-of-reach, the validated ChromovertTechnology has numerous applications including drug discovery, personalized medicine, biologics and cell therapy, including CAR-T. Previously, the technology was used to discover and develop a clinical stage novel non-addictive pain blocker fast-tracked by the FDA and presented at Gov. Chris Christie’s panel on the opioid epidemic at The White House, and in strategic flavors research with The Coca-Cola Company, Kraft Foods and Nestle to cut salt and sugar in the diet.“As inventor, my primary goal is to see that the full potential of Chromovertis realized. John Rockefeller’s expertise enables us to identify news ways to use the tech to make the greatest impact for science and human health,” says RFTCA President Dr. Kambiz Shekdar In 2007, 2019 and 2022, the only three patients ever cured of AIDS were reported. All three cures were achieved using HIV-resistant stem cell therapies. RFTCA’s current goal is to use its technology to translate the science underlying these index cures to research and develop a safe and effective cell therapy for all those in need regardless of ability to pay.ABOUT RFTCARFTCA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that was founded to develop a cure for AIDS that is accessible and affordable for all. The law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP and advertising agency Havas Health Plus represent RFTCA on a pro bono basis, RFTCA’s Board of Directors includes scientists affiliated with The Rockefeller University. www.RFTCA.org ABOUT CHROMOVERTTECHNOLOGYChromovertTechnology uses fluorescent DNA probes known as Molecular Beacons to detect and purify even exceedingly rare, optimally crafted cells that had previously remained out-of-reach. The technology was invented by Rockefeller University Alumnus Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, PhD in the Nobel-Prize winning laboratory of the late Nobel Laureate Dr. Gunter Blobel, MD, PhD. The technology was pioneered by the private biotechnology company Chromocell Corporation and is being made available to the research community via Secondcell Bio and RFTCA. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10529-021-03101-5 PRESS CONTACT

