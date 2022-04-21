Soda Ash Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2022-2027

Soda Ash Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global soda ash market to reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Soda Ash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 17.8 Billion in 2021. Soda ash or sodium carbonate (Na2CO3) refers to a white, crystalline, non-toxic and odorless alkali chemical. It is usually refined from mineral trona and sodium carbonate-bearing brines or can be obtained synthetically. Soda ash finds extensive application in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as an additive, rising agent, acidity regulator, and stabilizer. Apart from this, it is an effective solvent due to which it is widely utilized in stain removers, bleach, detergents, and aromatic dishwashing products.

The widespread adoption of soda ash across the glass manufacturing industry for producing fiberglass insulation materials and flat glasses for automobiles, housing and commercial buildings represents the prime factor driving the market growth. Additionally, soda ash is extensively used as an active ingredient in shampoos, sanitizers, soaps, coloring agents and dyes, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns have prompted governments of various countries to promote the uptake of soda ash in the industrial wastewater treatment applications to maintain optimum pH levels and reduce the amount of sulfur dioxide (SO2), which is an acidic waste generated from industrial exhaust fumes. This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth significantly. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global soda ash market to reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Solvay S.A.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Shandong Haihua Group Co. Ltd.

Tronox Limited

Nirma Limited

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Glass

Soaps and detergents

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Pulp and paper

Others

Regional Insights:

China

Asia Pacific (Excluding China)

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

