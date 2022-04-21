Home Fitness Equipment Market Integrates VR Accessories For Increased Demand

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual reality fitness equipment, accessories and apps are the emerging trends in the global home fitness equipment market to get physical workouts, which can inspire and motivate to keep up fitness goals with fun games and real-life training scenarios. They not only inspire and motivate into working out and firming up the body but also saves thousands of dollars on cross trainers, treadmills and stationary bikes. For instance, the VR Fitness Company is creating the world’s first reality gym experience by providing virtual reality fitness machines that are built to give a safe and fun aerobic session for all fitness levels and making exercise a lot more fun and exciting. Virtual reality accessories are also available in the market which is connected to fitness equipment over Bluetooth and are compatible with the fitness equipment.

The global home fitness equipment market size is expected to grow from $13.81 billion in 2021 to $15.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The home fitness market share is expected to grow to $21.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Precautionary healthcare coupled with increasing preference for customized workout regime has contributed to the growth of the home fitness equipment market. Today people are inclined towards maintaining an active lifestyle with regular exercise which can maintain a healthy weight and decrease the risk of chronic diseases. According to Mayo Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center, 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity is needed in a week which includes physical activities such as fast walking or swimming as an important part of preventive care and to prevent weight gain. People prefer to have a customized workout and are getting trained by online experts and individual training courses in order to meet their requirements. Preventive and precautionary healthcare and customized workout regimes have increased the demand for home fitness equipment market.

Major players covered in the global home fitness equipment industry are Cybex, Nautilus, Precor, Technogym, Fitnessathome, Fitness World, Johnson Health Tech, NordicTrack, ProForm, TRUE Fitness, Vectra Fitness, Woodway, HOIST Fitness Systems, Amer Sports, Icon Health And Fitness, Torque Fitness LLC, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Brunswick Corporation and Paramount.

TBRC’s global home fitness equipment market report is segmented by product into treadmills, elliptical machines, rowing machines, strength training equipment, others, by application into home, small gyms, offices, others, by distribution channel into offline retail stores, online retail stores, direct selling.

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Treadmills, Elliptical Machines, Rowing Machines, Strength Training Equipment, Other Products), By Applications (Home, Small Gyms, Offices, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Direct Selling) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a home fitness equipment market overview, forecast home fitness equipment market size and growth for the whole market, home fitness equipment market segments, geographies, home fitness equipment market trends, home fitness equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

