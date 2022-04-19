Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,139 in the last 365 days.

Tashkent hosts a Meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities of the SCO member states

UZBEKISTAN, April 19 - Tashkent hosts a Meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities of the SCO member states

Uzbekistan chairs the 12th Meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), empowered to combat drug trafficking

The meeting is attended by Satya Pradhan from the Narcotics Control Bureau of India, Muhametkaliev Askar from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Liang Yun from the Ministry of Public Security of China, Nurlan Turusbekov from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Rashid Minhas from the Ministry of Narcotics Control of Pakistan, Kirill Smurov from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Rahmonali Rahimzoda from the Drug Control Agency under the President of Tajikistan, as well as SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ruslan Mirzayev.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, Olim Narzullayev, Director of the National Information and Analytical Center for Drug Control under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan noted that today, the issue of combating drug trafficking is becoming increasingly relevant against the backdrop of the emerging drug situation in the region and poses a real threat to the security of the SCO member countries. The drug situation in Uzbekistan in 2021 was characterized by an increase in the illegal drug trafficking of Afghan opiates, as well as the intensive distribution of synthetic drugs. Among the main challenges, there is a trend of increasing abuse of potent drugs.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

Поделиться

You just read:

Tashkent hosts a Meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities of the SCO member states

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.