UZBEKISTAN, April 19 - Tashkent hosts a Meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities of the SCO member states

Uzbekistan chairs the 12th Meeting of the Heads of the Competent Authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), empowered to combat drug trafficking

The meeting is attended by Satya Pradhan from the Narcotics Control Bureau of India, Muhametkaliev Askar from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Liang Yun from the Ministry of Public Security of China, Nurlan Turusbekov from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Rashid Minhas from the Ministry of Narcotics Control of Pakistan, Kirill Smurov from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Rahmonali Rahimzoda from the Drug Control Agency under the President of Tajikistan, as well as SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ruslan Mirzayev.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, Olim Narzullayev, Director of the National Information and Analytical Center for Drug Control under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan noted that today, the issue of combating drug trafficking is becoming increasingly relevant against the backdrop of the emerging drug situation in the region and poses a real threat to the security of the SCO member countries. The drug situation in Uzbekistan in 2021 was characterized by an increase in the illegal drug trafficking of Afghan opiates, as well as the intensive distribution of synthetic drugs. Among the main challenges, there is a trend of increasing abuse of potent drugs.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"