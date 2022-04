UZBEKISTAN, April 20 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has departed for Kashkadarya region to become familiar with the development of regions and people’s living conditions.

The Head of the state will visit a cluster, industrial enterprises and farms, inspect the landscaping work, changes in a mahalla.

Dialogue with people, a meeting with the region's representatives, familiarization with agricultural and industrial projects are also planned

Source: UzA