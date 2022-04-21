A Complete Restaurant Operating System Starts with SmartPOS

Complete set of all the hardware designed and built to work seamlessly with Milagro's SmartPOS for 100% uptime guarantee.

SmartPOS by Milagro Is Reshaping the Restaurant Industry

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milagro launches its SmartPOS to address the common problems that restaurant owners face with traditional and outdated POS systems. Milagro integrates intelligent apps to help business owners manage their orders, waitlist and reservation, loyalty and gift card, employee scheduling, marketing, and customer experience management. All Cloud-managed, Milagro’s SmartPOS is always online with a 100% uptime guarantee.

With its easy-to-use and reliable features, it provides access to launch new locations in just hours and start managing your business end-to-end with a 100% uptime guarantee. With access to Milagro’s reliable SmartPOS system and advanced capabilities, restaurant owners are equipped to save time, and money and efficiently oversee all sales aspects of their business with just a few taps.

Milagro’s SmartPOS is designed and built to take away the common pain points to meet the customers’ most demanding orders. Managing orders you get online, in the physical restaurant and 3rd party delivery services can become challenging to manage. Milagro integrates Smart Innovations with its Built-in Online Orders to allow you to view all the order status from any terminal. With an easy-to-use order entry, you can quickly modify each item using unlimited modifiers and options without the need to train new staff. Even adding or updating menu categories takes seconds and you can sync changes to all terminals in real-time.

Milagro intelligently gathers guest transactional data by automatically creating profiles of every person that provides insight into their purchase behavior. This allows you to send highly targeted, personalized, and automated messages, focusing on highly profitable promotions, while tracking the exact ROI of each marketing campaign. Guest convenience should also be a top priority, with Milagro, you can now join a Loyalty Program right from the POS or redeem rewards in no time. It also has a built-in Gift Card program to check balances and sell and redeem gift cards.

Milagro gives merchants the right solution for every restaurant type. These include access to important resources such as SmartWAIT for waitlist and reservations for fine dining, effortlessly getting e-tips and e-signature to make life easier and check out faster with guest-facing displays, order and pay via Tablet POS and QR code, and a lot more. Checking the status of your sales as a whole or per each server is also a pre-built feature of this SmartPOS system.

About Milagro

Milagro has created a revolutionary POS platform that serves as a gateway to unlocking actionable data about your guests and automatically converts it into individualized marketing campaigns to drive more traffic. One vendor, one platform, and one dashboard that helps you manage, market, and grow your restaurant. Milagro creates a profile for every guest automatically, identifying their preferences to individually and effectively deliver the experience they desire while measuring the ROI of each campaign. Milagro's customizable technology platform includes Point-of-Sale, AI Marketing Automation, Employee Scheduling, Wait List & Reservations, Guest Experience Survey, Online Ordering, Digital Menu & Mobile Payments, Gift Cards, Loyalty, PCI Compliance, Managed Network Security, and more. For more information visit www.MilagroCorp.com