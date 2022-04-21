stocx.in - India's first crowdsourced equity research platform is now live
stocx.in aims to increase coverage in the stock market by crowdsourcing high quality research powered by actionable data & tools like Screener, etc
Most Powerful tool for the indian equity markets. specially the screener is absolutely beautiful”GURGAN, HARYANA, INDIA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackvolt digital today announced an official launch of India’s first crowdsourced equity research platform - StocX.in. The website claims to be one of the most powerful tools for stock market. StocX.in provides investors high quality independent research powered by actionable data, investment tools like Screener, Watchlist, Portfolio, Market news and crowdsourced research.
— Mr. Sampark - Bombay Stock Exchange
“Lots of people lose money In stock market because they rely on so-called tips from experts. Stocx.in wants to change that by giving the power back to the public and help them decide what's best for them.” Said Keshow Goyal, Director of the company.
“Our research is created by passionate investors, for investors. We believe deep Insights can be provided by Experienced Professionals too - not just Brokers or Banking Firms. All research goes through stringent quality checks by in-house editors, then read and debated by millions of people.” Said Ishita Aggarwal, Director of the company.
StocX.in claims that there are over 4000 companies being traded every day on the Indian stock market, while research is available only for top 100-200 companies. StocX.in helps retail investors reach out to such hidden treasures which are not covered by big brokerage houses by providing This platform.
“There are lakhs of passionate and qualified people who have unique and valuable insights on the variety of stocks that are not covered by typical research houses. This unique platform provides an opportunity for such people to share their insights and analysis.” Said Ajay Chandak, Analyst at StocX.in.
The platform has already garnered research from independent researchers and passionate equity investors. The company also intends to conduct investing events to help expand its reach and make investing easy for retail investors. The platform claims to have more than 1000 users in last 3 days and more than 15 contributors/authors onboard.
For more information visit: www.StocX.in.
Ishita Aggarwal
Blackvold Digital Pvt Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn