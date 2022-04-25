Easton Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update on Status of Business
Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Industries Inc., formerly Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: EAPH), Provides corporate update on status of business development.
The Company has been working diligently over the past year to rebuild its core business and create value for its investors and shareholders, and to that end, and following the favourable conclusion of the matters surrounding its acquisition of a food processing and baked goods facility in Toronto, Canada, the Company has been entering into strategic agreements for the distribution of life changing products that prevent viruses, cardiovascular disease and cancer.
The Global Nutraceutical market is expected to grow to $438.9 Billion by 2026 as demand for nutraceuticals continues to skyrocket from increased awareness of personal health and wellbeing by consumers facing increasing lifestyle diseases and immune deficiencies.
EAPH expects to have an advantage with its over the counter nutraceutical products geared towards preventing viruses, building longevity and immune rehabilitation. The Company has established international sales and distribution channels for the upcoming launch of its products in Q3 2022 as part of its global strategic growth plan.
EAPH has completed its financial statements and disclosure documents for the prior periods and has filed the same through the SEC. The Company is in the process of filing a Form 211 to resume full trading, while waiting to move back to Pink Current and have the CE removed.
EAPH continues to hold its other investments and IP.
The Company filed an application to change its name from Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Parallel Industries Inc., with the Wyoming Secretary of State on December 23, 2020.
About Parallel Industries Inc. formerly Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The Company has had a long history of developing various pharmaceutical products and was initially formed in 1994 and has been operating in its current form since 1998. EAPH is a diversified specialty company involved in various pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company will be distributing revolutionary virus preventing products and medicinal cannabinoid treatments. The Company owns drug rights for the treatment of cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval and the Company will be marketing its products internationally.
For More Information on the Company please visit:
www.parallelindustriesinc.com
Safe Harbor
This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.
Jason Smith
Parallel Industries Inc.
info@parallelindustriesinc.com