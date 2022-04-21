Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.20.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jennifer L. Bollinger, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Bollinger has been Chief Counsel at the Department of General Services since 2020. Bollinger was Assistant Chief Counsel at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2018 to 2020. She was Board Counsel at the California Fire and Rescue Training Authority from 2016 to 2019. Bollinger held several positions at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2017 to 2018, including Acting Assistant Chief Counsel, Senior Counsel and Acting Contracts and Procurement Division Chief. She was a Financial Services and Business Litigation Attorney at LeClairRyan from 2015 to 2016. Bollinger was an Attorney at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2013 to 2015 and at the California State Teachers’ Retirement System from 2010 to 2013. Bollinger held several positions at Porter Scott Attorneys from 2008 to 2010, including Litigation Associate and Legal Intern. Bollinger earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,900. Bollinger is a Democrat.

Neil Robertson, 57, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Inspector General at the Office of the Inspector General, where he has served as Acting Chief Deputy Inspector General since 2022 and as Senior Assistant Inspector General since 2019. He served as Acting Chief Assistant Inspector General there from 2021 to 2022, and was Special Assistant Inspector General from 2005 to 2019. He was Senior Tax Counsel at the California Franchise Tax Board from 2000 to 2005. Robertson was Staff Counsel at the Office of Internal Affairs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1997 to 1999. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Lincoln Law School of Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $191,304. Robertson is a Democrat.

Jeffery R. Marino, 40, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Director of Service Innovation at the Office of Digital Innovation, where he has served as Insights Program Manager since 2021. Marino was Insights Product Lead at the Office of Digital Innovation from 2020 to 2021. He was Head of Research and Development for Symbihom from 2019 to 2021. Marino was Senior Content Lead and Data Journalist at ZipRecruiter from 2018 to 2019. He was Insights and Communications Lead at Redfin from 2014 to 2017 and an Editor at First Tuesday from 2010 to 2014. He earned a Master of Arts degree in literature and critical theory from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $164,328. Marino is registered without party preference.

JP Petrucione, 48, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of User Research at the Office of Digital Innovation, where he has served as Director of Communications since 2019. Petrucione was Director of Digital Media in the Office of Governor Newsom in 2019. He was Global Digital Director for Public Policy at Airbnb from 2016 to 2018. Petrucione co-founded and was Managing Partner at Social Stream Media from 2010 to 2016 and worked as a Consultant at Storefront Political Media in San Francisco from 2007 to 2010. He served as then-Mayor Newsom’s Deputy Communications Director from 2004 to 2007. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $164,328. Petrucione is a Democrat.

Teal Kozel, 45, of Yuba City, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Kozel has been Senior Psychologist Supervisor in the Forensic Assessment Division at the Board of Parole Hearings since 2009. She was Psychologist Specialist at the California Medical Facility in 2009 and was Staff Psychologist and Suicide Prevention Coordinator at San Quentin State Prison from 2007 to 2009. She was Staff Psychologist at Napa State Hospital from 2004 to 2007. Kozel earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in clinical psychology from Baylor University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Kozel is a Democrat.

William Muniz, 58, of Marina, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Muniz served as Chief Deputy Administrator of the Prison to Employment Initiative at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2019 to 2020. He held several positions at Salinas Valley State Prison from 1998 to 2019, including Correctional Sergeant, Correctional Lieutenant, Captain, Associate Warden, Chief Deputy Warden and Warden. Muniz was a Correctional Officer at the Correctional Training Facility from 1994 to 1998. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Muniz is a Republican.

David Ndudim, 57, of Folsom, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Ndudim has served as Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge at the Board of Parole Hearings since 2019. He was a Temporary Superior Court Judge at the Sacramento County Superior Court from 2019 to 2021. Ndudim was an Attorney at the Law Office of David Ndudim from 2000 to 2019. He was a part-time Instructor at the University of Phoenix from 2001 to 2007. Ndudim was Director of Human Resources at Lodi Memorial Hospital from 1998 to 2000. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Lincoln Law School of Sacramento and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas at Dallas. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Ndudim is a Democrat.

