COMMITTED TO EMPOWERING WOMEN

Elsa Juko-McDowell - EABN Chairwoman

“Within each of us there is strength, courage and the ability to take action.” ~ Elsa Juko-McDowell

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elsa Juko-McDowell, Chairwoman of the East Africa Chamber of Commerce (EACC) and East Africa Business Network (EABN) reminds us that: “The EACC was formally established as a 501(c)(6) not for profit Business League by business women and men who invest, trade, mentor and coach throughout the entire East African Community (EAC) and around the world to improve the lives and livelihoods of the many Diaspora communities. It has been a 17 year labor of love for the volunteer leadership team to “give back” from Africa to America and all points in-between, regardless of which diverse trade route around the world is taken.”

“Our work centers around introducing and empowering providers, suppliers, investors, manufactures, producers and all other roles in myriad supply chain communities across all industries to each other in order to build and expand sustainable trade with honor, dignity and education on ‘best practices’. We are elevating the arts through our focus on promoting culture, music, fashion, design, food and more. These global industries are showcased via our “Women Connecting Women” panel and our standalone red carpet and fashion show held during our annual trade conference. “We are reaching far beyond traditional chamber mandates to match the higher calling of Simply, Socially Good™, utilizing the EABN for all those wishing to join us in this fresh and expanded journey. Every individual matters and is valued in our global network.”

At a time when the East African Community and the world for that matter, need encouragement, hope and the tools to lift itself up and build a better tomorrow, the EABN is rapidly building socially good corporate and donor partnerships around the world. Weaving a cornucopia of African culture from food to music, education, fashion, entrepreneurship, technologies, energy, clean water, agriculture the EABN is committed to making a difference in the interest of life. To learn more about the EABN’s donor and sponsorship packages visit https://www.eachamber.org/2022-17th-annual-trade-investment-summit/

“2022 is a BreakOut year for us” says Elsa, as the EABN together with HungryGenius® has launched Breakin’Out® Vision365™ an annual promotional ecosystem that enables globally recognized brands to become a part of the story in fueling rapid economic innovation throughout East Africa and around the world. This revolutionary annual promotion enables large donor and corporate sponsorships alike creating worldwide sustainable growth opportunities that flourish, and BreakOut from the status quo! Join us and become part of the socially good conversation. Save the dates of September 29th – October 1st 2022 to join us at the DFW Sheraton in Las Colinas, Texas as we celebrate the next level of business trade, investment and collaborations. Early Bird registration is now open at https://eacc.regfox.com/2022-eacc-17th-annual-trade-conference

The EACC began in 2005 with a group of American investors and business leaders and has served the East African Community (EAC) over the past seventeen years successfully providing international trade and investment opportunities through our annual conference attended by Ambassadors, Parliament Members, Governors and prominent business leaders from the EAC and around the world. By 2013 annual trade and investment conferences began featuring global industry leaders highlighting sustainable solutions across major industries such as mobile finance, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, education, healthcare, women’s leadership, real estate and clean water. In 2022, the East Africa Chamber of Commerce emerged globally and became the East Africa Business Network.

