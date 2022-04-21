DOH News Release: DOH Red Hill Status Report #1

Issue Update

Navy Legal Challenges to DOH’s Emergency Order to Defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility In response to the November contamination of the Navy drinking water system, DOH issued an Emergency Order on December 6, 2021 to defuel the Red Hill facility. The Navy filed appeals to the order in both state and federal courts. In March, the Department of Defense pledged to defuel and permanently shut down Red Hill.

DOH continues its work to ensure that the Navy’s defueling and closure process occurs as expeditiously as possible, with public health and safety as priorities.

In Hawaiʻi Environmental Court, DOH filed a response to the U.S. Department of Justice’s motion to stay (pause) the state court case. DOH’s response states that it plans to issue an updated Emergency Order. The new order is still in the process of being finalized and DOH is working closely with the Department of the Attorney General on its content. DOH will provide further information when the order is finalized.

The federal court case was stayed through June 3 in a joint stipulation. The filing restates the Department of Defense’s intent to defuel and permanently shut down the Red Hill Facility.

Long-Term Monitoring of Navy Drinking Water System DOH continues to oversee the Navy’s long-term drinking water monitoring plan, which lays out two years of monitoring of homes, schools, childcare facilities, and other buildings on the Navy water system.

Five percent of homes and other buildings in each zone of the Navy water system will be tested by the Navy monthly for the first three months.

The Navy will also test schools and childcare facilities monthly for the first three months, after which it will test schools and childcare facilities semi-annually.