Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,190 in the last 365 days.

Former OHA Employee Indicted on 21 Criminal Counts for Embezzlement Scheme of COVID-19 Funds

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that former Oregon Health Authority (OHA) employee Marzieh Abedin was indicted by a Marion County grand jury on 21 criminal counts associated with an embezzlement scheme that resulted in fraudulent payments of $1,492,720 from OHA to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) COVID-19 funds. The investigation began in November 2021, when OHA reported the fraud to the Oregon Department of Justice Criminal Division (DOJ) for investigation. During that investigation, DOJ ultimately recovered $1,485,899.

At OHA, Abedin had been responsible for coordinating the process for approval of vendors requesting payments from OHA for services related to the COVID-19 vaccination response. DOJ’s investigation showed that she used her position to create fraudulent invoices for a sham company and would then generate fake records of the approval process to authorize payments to the fraudulent bank accounts she opened.

“Fortunately this fraud was caught by OHA and immediately referred to our Criminal Justice team,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “We were able to quickly follow the money through various bank accounts and recover nearly all of it. Let this be a warning to anyone looking to personally benefit from a public health emergency—no one, state employee or otherwise, is above the law.”

Abedin was indicted on Theft in the First Degree, ORS 164.055, C Felony; six counts of Forgery in the First Degree, ORS 165.013, C Felony; two counts of Identity Theft, ORS 165.800, C Felony; five counts of Aggravated Theft in the First Degree, ORS 164.057, B Felony; five counts of Aggravated Identity Theft, ORS 165.803, B Felony; Computer Crime, ORS 164.377, C Felony; and Official Misconduct in the First Degree, ORS 162.415, A Misdemeanor.

DOJ has requested a warrant for Abedin’s arrest.

You just read:

Former OHA Employee Indicted on 21 Criminal Counts for Embezzlement Scheme of COVID-19 Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.