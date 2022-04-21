Special Education Law Attorney Tracey Spencer Walsh Launches Podcast Featuring Experts in the World of Special Needs

Special Education Law Attorney Tracey Spencer Walsh is taking her expertise to the airwaves with the release of her new podcast It’s Special.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Special Education Law Attorney Tracey Spencer Walsh, Founder and Chief Litigation Strategist of Spencer Walsh Law, PLLC, is taking her expertise to the airwaves with the release of her new podcast It’s Special.

It’s Special Podcast is an informative and thoughtful blend of real-world insight, advice, and anecdotes from the top leaders and experts in the world of special needs, law, and civil rights. Through carefully articulated interviews, thought-provoking Q & A’s, and poignant topics, It’s Special acts as a tool and resource for professionals and families fighting to get their children the rights they deserve. Featuring a variety of thought-leaders and experts in varying roles in the world of special needs—from New York City school administrators, neuropsychologists, and physicians to seasoned specialists and advocates, Tracey’s podcast showcases the impact these experts have made on their communities and gives listeners the opportunity to discover new avenues to help their children.

Spencer Walsh shares her motivation behind It’s Special by saying, “I created It’s Special so that the public can overhear my conversations with top professionals in the world of special needs. Actually, hearing my conversations with these amazing professionals rather than me merely relaying this information is much more powerful and I believe helpful. Being able to provide families everywhere with quality information is my goal.”

For twenty-five years, Tracey has made it her mission to be an advocate for children. It was her own personal connection to the field, having family members with special needs, that drew her to this unique and important niche of law, seeing an opportunity to truly hone in on the challenges that families may face and providing support where it often times gets missed. At Spencer Walsh Law, PLLC, Tracey and her team fight for services families are entitled to under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (“IDEA”), as well as providing expertise in Securing Educational Services and Private School Tuition Reimbursement, and Constitutional Rights of Children.

It's Special Podcast episodes will be released Thursdays bi-weekly and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and Google Play.

For more information about It’s Special Podcast: https://www.itsspecialpodcast.com/.

Tracey Spencer Walsh is the Founder and Chief Litigation Strategist of Spencer Walsh Law, PLLC. Over her last twenty-five years in the legal industry, Tracey has learned the litigation ropes in New York City “big law” law firms, honed her skills, and found success in Federal Courts litigating IDEA cases in her own practice; assisting families with special needs children to get the education they need and deserve. Her passion for Special Education Law stems from her own personal connection to the field, having family members with autism and ADHD, allowing her to truly understand the struggles families endure. Tracey has dedicated her career to sharpening her vast expertise and successfully representing hundreds of families with children with autism, ADHD, mental health challenges, and a variety of learning disabilities. For her, there is nothing better than making a difference in a child’s life and helping families in need.

Tracey’s passion for law has extended into teaching. She has served as an Adjunct Law Professor at Fordham University School of Law (her alma mater) and designed the first Special Education Law course at the law school. She is being honored by The IDEAL School of Manhattan and was recently the first woman inducted to the membership of The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. Tracey is licensed in New York and Connecticut and has represented clients pro hac vice in other states.