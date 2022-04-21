Boutique Software Design Agency Passage Announces Opening of European Office
Former Logitech Head UX Designer Yohan Baillet to Lead EU Design Team
Passage, the innovative global design agency specializing in software, hardware and brand experience design, today announced the launch of their European office. Yohan Baillet, former Logitech UX Design Director, will function as Passage's EU Design Director.
— Yohan Baillet, Design Director, EU
Passage will now have teams on both the West and East coasts of the U.S. and in Europe, giving them the ability to handle clients’ needs in real time across multiple time zones and markets.
Baillet has a long history of success in the design world, having led UX design for multiple products and teams at Logitech, Electronic Arts, successful startup Uturn, and superfruit brand MYGO. He will serve as UX Design Director, EU for Passage.
“Our aim is to have the best design talent in the world - no matter where they are located. We are very happy to welcome Yohan to the team as our Design Director in the EU” states Curt Collinsworth, CEO of Passage. “The rise of remote teams, asynchronous work, advanced technologies for design collaboration, and consumer demands have played a key role in transforming how we design. Passage is a hybrid, remote, international, boutique software design firm made up of a highly skilled team that has worked across many types of industries to design and ship beautiful, functional, and easy to use software”.
“I am truly excited to join the team at Passage, leading design teams in the EU. My passion for and extensive experience in UX design for both major corporations and start-ups are a great fit for Passage’s unique and future forward culture”, said Baillet. “I look forward to bringing my deep interest in the new Web3 frontier and the UI design that is required to make the experience of these new applications seamless for brands and their customers”.
Passage was founded in 2020 by former Logitech Global Head of UX and Entrepreneur in Residence, CEO Curt Collinsworth, who was then joined by Vice President of Design Brett Middleton, former Director of UX at Logitech and Vice President of Design Zack Simons who lead UX for Logitech’s successful Ultimate Ears and Jaybird brands. The trio is committed to focusing on solving business problems for brands through exceptional design using the latest tools and state-of-the-art technologies.
As a part of the team that put Logitech on the map as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company of 2018, the founders of Passage are committed to solving business problems for brands in an increasingly digital world through exceptional software design using the latest tools and with a focus on shipping innovative products for their clients.
Collectively, the leadership team has designed products for Logitech, Invision, WeWork, Samsung, and Herman Miller, and have served as leads at top design agencies including Yves Behar’s Fuseproject, Ammunition and Frog Design.
Over the course of what has been a truly unique time to launch a new agency, Passage has been nimble in supporting clients’ business needs with unique solutions to design problems. The agency is currently working on several user experience projects with forward thinking, technology first companies. These include pioneering healthcare technology company Avail Medsystems, a groundbreaking clean energy and solar storage brand and an innovative home barista consumer products company.
Passage Services include:
● Design Research and Strategy
● Web3 UX Design
● User Personas
● Interaction Design (user stories, user flows and architecture)
● UX Design for software and hardware
● Visual Design
● Brand Identity
● Design Specs
ABOUT PASSAGE
Passage is a software design company that takes ideas and visions and transforms them into reality, specializing in beautiful and functional products that anyone can use. We create software, hardware and brand experiences for consumers that run the gamut from mobile apps to more complex experiences with numerous consumer touchpoints.
www.passage.studio
