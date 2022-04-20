Province seeks public input on supports for children, youth

CANADA, April 20 - A survey about B.C’s new service approach for children and youth with support needs is now open to the public.

The children and youth with support needs service framework – which describes a vision for a new provincial service-delivery model – and the survey are now available online.

In October 2021, the Province committed to improve access to services for children and youth with support needs in a trauma-informed and culturally safe way. To support improved access, government is establishing new family connections centres. These centres will provide children, youth and their families information, expert intervention and therapies, with services provided in the home, in the community, virtually and at the centres.

The first four centres will open in 2023 in Central Okanagan/Kelowna, Terrace, Smithers and Prince Rupert. Information gathered through these centres, from families, services providers, Indigenous Peoples and others, as well as feedback from the survey, will help inform the rollout of approximately 40 additional family connections centres throughout the province, beginning in 2024.

This new model is one way the Province is responding to the recommendations from B.C.’s Representative for Children and Youth and the all-party select standing committee on children and youth, as well as feedback received from families, advocates and service providers.

The public survey and a summary of the service framework are available online in several languages. The survey is open until September 2022.

Learn More:

The framework and survey will be available shortly: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/children-and-youth-with-support-needs-framework-engagement/

For more information on available services for children and youth with support needs, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/ChildYouthSupportNeeds

Questions about the new service approach can be directed to the children and youth with support needs resource line: 1 833 882-0024