Fraser Health welcomes back housekeeping service workers

CANADA, April 20 - Rick Glumac, MLA Port Moody-Coquitlam –

“I know how hard the past two years of the pandemic have been on our health-care providers and British Columbians seeking care. These challenges have affected us all. I am proud our government is taking action to address these issues. By bringing housekeeping workers back in-house at Eagle Ridge Hospital, we can continue to provide the high quality of care that the people in our community deserve.”

Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training –

“I am thrilled to see Fraser Health take action to improve its delivery of health care. This project gives more opportunities for British Columbians to access long-term careers in the growing Fraser region, and more importantly it is another step toward our goal of providing top quality care provincewide. I look forward to the future work to come.”

Jennifer Whiteside, MLA for New Westminster and Minister of Education and Child Care –

“Health care is a vital part of our community and many people who work at Royal Columbian Hospital also live in New Westminster. Bringing contracted services back under the direct control of Fraser Health restores good-quality jobs and dignity to health-care workers, builds a stronger health-care team and results in better care and services for everyone in our community.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“Dedicated staff and medical staff are the backbone of our health system. I am proud to welcome housekeeping workers back to the Fraser Health family where they will continue to play a critical role in supporting our patients, clients, and residents. I want to take this opportunity to also acknowledge their significant contributions throughout our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meena Brisard, secretary-business manager, Hospital Employees’ Union (HEU) –

“HEU members are proud to be reunited as a team under Fraser Health authority. Like all health-care workers, housekeepers and food-service workers are vital to patient safety and care. Their return to in-house reverses two decades of privatization that fragmented our health-care system and devastated the lives of thousands of mostly racialized and women workers.”

Ma Luz Williams, housekeeping aide at Royal Columbian Hospital since 2006 –

“I'm so excited. My colleagues and I are happy because we will receive a living wage, a pension plan, new uniforms and additional support for our health as Fraser Health employees. We have looked forward to this change.”