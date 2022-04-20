New affordable homes open for women and children

CANADA, April 20 - Twenty-seven new affordable and safe rental homes are available for single women and women with children in Richmond.

Located at 6320 and 6328 No. 3 Rd., the studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom rental homes are part of the Paramount development. Monthly rents are below market rate and range from $860 for a studio unit to as much as $1,569 for a three-bedroom unit.

The rental housing, named YWCA Moiz and Nadia Place, is owned and operated by YWCA Metro Vancouver, which fundraised $3.3 million to purchase the homes from Keltic Development.

BC Housing, through its HousingHub program, allocated $2.7 million in Federal Bilateral BC Priorities Housing Initiative funding to the YWCA for the purchase. The units were also made possible through the City of Richmond’s Low-End Market Rental Program, which creates affordable housing within multi-family developments throughout the city.

Residents of YWCA Moiz and Nadia Place will have access to the development’s many amenities, including a multi-purpose exercise room, a landscaped courtyard and seating area, an outdoor play area, a children’s learning centre and library, meeting rooms, workstations, a lounge and 24 designated parking spots.

Quotes:

Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is working hard to create more housing for Canadians in all corners of the country. The YWCA’s Moiz and Nadia Place in Richmond represents an important step forward in making sure that we have safe, appropriate and affordable housing necessary for healthy and sustainable communities. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre –

“As a member of this community, I’ve watched the neighbourhood grow and attract families and people from all walks of life. Creating safe and affordable housing is the cornerstone of building vibrant communities. The Moiz and Nadia Place project is already making a big impact here, with individuals and families set to call this high-quality, safe and affordable building home very soon. Congratulations to all involved for making this project a reality.”

David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing –

“These new homes will give women and children the security and peace of mind that comes with having a safe, affordable place to call home. Working with all levels of government, the private sector and dedicated non-profits like YWCA Metro Vancouver, we are building the homes that people need in communities across B.C.”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre –

“This project is an example of how our government is working in partnership to address the need for affordable rental homes in Richmond and throughout the province. These homes will have a major impact on the lives of the women and children that will live here.”

Michelle Sing, interim CEO, YWCA Metro Vancouver –

“We are excited to be able to offer 27 new homes to single women, moms and their children in the heart of Richmond. Affordable housing is fundamental to women’s safety and economic security. This development wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the federal and provincial governments, the City of Richmond and, of course, Keltic Development as well as our lead donor, Moiz and Nadia Lalani. We are extremely grateful for their vision and support to create our newest housing community and our first in Richmond.”

Malcolm Brodie, mayor, City of Richmond –

“Increasing the supply of housing remains a priority for the City of Richmond, and council continues to make significant progress in creating new rental housing units across Richmond. These 27 units in Paramount are just a few of the almost 1,220 rental units approved in recent years as we continue to work in partnership with BC Housing and other stakeholders to provide more affordable rental housing options in our community.”

Quick Facts:

HousingHub is a BC Housing program that works with communities, non-profit and private-sector developers to increase the supply of rental housing and home-ownership options for middle-income British Columbians. It also provides developers with housing expertise and collaboration on projects and helps create housing through new construction or redevelopment.

In April 2021, the Province provided an additional $2 billion in development financing through HousingHub to finance the construction of thousands of new homes for middle-income families.

The City of Richmond’s Low-End Market Rental program is a key component of the city’s Affordable Housing Strategy, which addresses the housing needs of low- and moderate-income households. The program creates affordable housing units within new multi-family developments and ensures new buildings support inclusive and diverse communities.

The Paramount is a development in Central Richmond with 540 residential units, 27 strata-titled affordable market rental units, and office and retail space built by Keltic Development.

As Canada's authority on housing, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

Learn More:

For more information on CMHC, visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

For more information on the City of Richmond’s Affordable Housing Strategy and Low-End Market Rental Program, visit: www.richmond.ca/affordablehousing