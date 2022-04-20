Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,189 in the last 365 days.

State files Amicus in Support of State Authority in Managing Waters

April 20, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – The State of Alaska filed an amicus brief asking the United States Supreme Court to consider Alaska’s unique interests as it reconsiders the extent of federal authority under the Clean Water Act.

The Clean Water Act prohibits discharges to “navigable waters,” which it defines as “waters of the United States.” In Sackett v. EPA, the Supreme Court is considering how to determine whether a wetland is a “water of the United States,” a significant issue for Alaska given that almost half of Alaska’s landmass has been estimated to be wetlands. With more land, water, and wetlands than any other state—and a unique need to build infrastructure and develop and protect its resources—Alaska is disproportionately harmed by the federal agencies’ expansion of power.

“When read too expansively, the Clean Water Act unnecessarily hampers the State’s ability to manage its own land and water and responsibly develop its resources as promised at statehood,” said Attorney General Treg Taylor. “With more wetlands than the Lower-48 combined and unique areas such as permafrost, an overly broad, one-size-fits all approach does nothing to improve water quality. All it does is create another layer of regulation simply for regulation’s sake with no economic or environmental benefit.”

The State urged the Supreme Court to respect state authority and recognize the already significant effort the State puts into protecting its local waters. The State also advocated for a test that it and private property owners could apply easily, without fearing that the federal agency would change its mind from one year to the next.  Under the test advocated for by the State, “navigable waters” would include “relatively permanent, standing, or continuously flowing bodies.”

The Supreme Court will likely hear oral argument in this case in the fall of 2022.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.

You just read:

State files Amicus in Support of State Authority in Managing Waters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.