2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Bye, Bye, Bow Wow
This compelling and whimsical work is rooted in Kathy’s Christmas gift idea for her five granddaughters and one grandson as well as her vision to create a lasting memory and a legacy.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Leypoldt, a mother, grandmother, and author, will be taking her book Bye, Bye, Bow Wow to the 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to be displayed alongside the big names in the industry. This compelling and whimsical work is rooted in Kathy’s Christmas gift ideas for her five granddaughters and one grandson, as well as her vision to create a lasting memory and a legacy.
This short but engaging children’s book is centered around Bow Wow, who lives with a nice little family, in a nice home, in a new neighborhood, in a nice little town. Bow Wow always finds it unfair that he is always left behind whenever he watches the family go through the daily morning routine of getting ready for work and school. Every day, he hears the words “Bye, Bye, Bow Wow” as they go out together. Although the beautiful backyard with a tall white fence is a wonderful place to hang out, Bow Wow also senses there must be something he might be missing, a feeling which children also often always feel. Bow Wow’s emotions and his loneliness mirrors and can be easily understood by the youngest reader.
Follow Bow Wow’s adventure as he takes the leap of faith and gets out of the house by grabbing a copy of the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers. Kathy Leypoldt was first published in 1980, in a four-page article written for “Today’s Christian Woman Magazine” about the children’s playroom she designed in her garage, named “Lollipop Lane”.
Bye, Bye, Bow Wow
Written by: Kathy Leypoldt
