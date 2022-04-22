Recording Artist -Film Director Kameko Tarnez & Archrok Ent to Release the “Protector Of the Gods” Comic Book
Recording Artist -Film Director Kameko Tarnez & Archrok Ent to Release the “Protector Of the Gods” Comic BookDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, MIDDLE EAST, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Protector of the Gods” is an upcoming Afro-futuristic feature film trilogy that follows three of Egypt’s most iconic queens. Each film focuses on a different dynasty, the first on Hatshepsut, the second on Nefertiti, and the third on Cleopatra. The feature film is being directed by its writer Kameko Tarnez, an artistic genius that has worked with global icons such as Michael Jackson, Erykah Badu, Grace Jones, Toni Braxton, and other notables.
Part one of the ‘’Protector of the Gods” trilogy is a $30 million project supported by Kameko and his group of global billionaire investment partners. Together, Kameko and his partners have relaunched Archrok Entertainment; a full-fledged film production house, artist management, and boutique recording label.
“Protector of the Gods” has already been coined by GQ and Glamour magazine as being “Hollywood’s First All Black Egypt Film.” Sharing in his vision, the film director has teamed up with some of the creatives behind a host of blockbuster films, such as Black Panther, Interstellar, The Matrix Resurrection, Maleficent, Justice League, and more.
Despite production delays caused by COVID-19, Kameko and his team have resumed production in Africa, excluding some of its cast members, due to current Covid restrictions. Kameko says - “My team and I are really looking forward to finishing part one of this film and sharing it with the world! However, everyone’s health and safety is most important. To stay inspired I often remind myself, that although production has been delayed, we are definitely not defeated!” While the world was shut down, the Archrok team continued to work. Due to the demand for this story, they used this time to produce the film’s attached comic book and a 3-D animation series. The comic book will debut exclusively in Egypt and Dubai this summer and will be released in the U.S. Fall of
2022.
