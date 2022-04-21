Historic School Building Transforms into Energy Efficient, Low-Income Housing in Rural Colorado

Colorado Clean Energy Fund Driving Forward Million Dollar Energy Efficiency Upgrade Project in Brush, Colorado

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Clean Energy Fund, a Climate-First Investment Fund that fills existing financing gaps in clean energy projects across Colorado, recently completed a large loan towards a historic school renovation project in Brush, Colorado. The Fund was motivated to help catalyze energy efficiency upgrades for the project, known as Brush Central Village, as the site will ultimately provide affordable housing units in an area of the state that currently has a limited supply.

The project site resides in Brush, a rural community of 5,400 Coloradoans in Morgan County. The historic school building was built in 1929, but has remained vacant since 1997. The plan for Brush Central Village incorporates roughly 45 low-income apartment units in total, starting with renovations across the old classrooms of the historic school building during the first phase of the development. The main school building, cafeteria, gymnasium and auditorium areas of the building will be renovated and will produce the remaining units. Phase I of the project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

The developer of Brush Central Village, Ty Jackson, secured grant funding from the Colorado State Historical Fund, among other sources. Jackson then approached the Colorado Clean Energy Fund for guidance in addressing the funding gaps in the project related to energy efficiency. “It has been an easy and very productive process to work with the Colorado Clean Energy Fund in my financing phase. Very professional, knowledgeable team to work with,” shared Jackson.

Colorado Clean Energy Fund is continuing to engage with project developers and contractors across the state to ensure that energy efficiency and clean energy is included in existing building retrofits and new construction projects alike. The Fund will launch several residential-focused loan programs and an electric vehicle program later in 2022.

About Colorado Clean Energy Fund:

Colorado Clean Energy Fund (CCEF) was born out of a three-year collaboration among the Colorado Energy Office (CEO), the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Coalition for Green Capital (CGC). This collaboration aligned to create CCEF with a shared belief that a specialized, nonprofit intermediary was necessary to identify barriers to financing clean energy projects, bridge the gap between clean energy projects and traditional capital providers, and to drive demand for these solutions by performing market engagement and development activities.

Former Colorado Governor, John Hickenlooper announced the formation of CCEF in December 2018, following our incorporation as a 501(c)(3) Colorado nonprofit. CCEF then received its initial funding from the State of Colorado in 2021 after the passage of Senate Bill 21-230 (SB 21-30) and its signing by current Colorado Governor, Jared Polis. Learn more at www.cocleanenergyfund.com and follow the organization on LinkedIn and Twitter.