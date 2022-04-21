Democratic Combat Veteran and Pastor Kermit Thomas Announces Candidacy for Congress in IL-17th District
Kermit Thomas is committed to improving the lives of people in Illinois District 17
we have a moral obligation and moral responsibility to contribute our time toward the well-being of the community in which we live, which is why I work so hard to address the needs in my community”MOLINE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democratic Combat Veteran and Pastor Kermit Thomas Announces Candidacy for Congress in IL-17th District
— Kermit Thomas
April 16th, 2022: Kermit Thomas, an Army veteran, and head pastor, has announced that he is running as a Democratic candidate in the IL-17th District Congressional race for 2022. An active leader in the local community and recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service to the U.S. Army, Kermit Thomas is committed to advocating on behalf of his community and their needs. His service to both his community and his country has spanned twenty-five years, and as a Democratic Congressional candidate, he will continue to serve those around him.
“Having lived in the great state of Illinois for over ten years while raising four beautiful children, I am aware of the challenges and needs of our community and country,” stated Kermit Thomas. “It is my belief that we have a moral obligation and moral responsibility to contribute our time toward the well-being of the community in which we live, which is why I work so hard to address the needs in my community." Mohammed Ali said it best, ‘Service to others is the rent you pay on earth.’ I pledge that as a Congress member of the IL-17th District, I will do everything in my power to serve the people and infrastructure of this community.”
A demonstrated leader with a servant’s heart, Thomas has consistently stepped up to lead on behalf of his local community. He launched and organized the Annual Boys Youth Forum and the Annual Women’s Walk. These events mentor and lift up minority boys and abuse survivors, to benefit both individuals and the community as a whole.
Kermit Thomas understands the challenges and needs of the local community and the country, especially regarding the education system, economy, and healthcare. Having retired from the Army, as a Field Grade Officer, and after combat tours in Korea, Iraqi Freedom, Desert Storm, and Desert Shields, he has personally witnessed the impact of mental and physical health on veterans and families. As a write-in candidate this year, Thomas plans to bring the discussions and concerns of the people of District 17 to the forefront of Washington D.C. and develop policies on their behalf.
As a member of Congress, Kermit Thomas will work tirelessly on issues such as education reform, veterans’ rights, healthcare reform, and economics to ensure that the community’s concerns are addressed. “My commitment is to serve the great people of our city and contribute to its growth and prosperity,” Thomas added. With respect, grace, and humility, I pledge to help the citizens of District 17, Illinois by promising to keep our region the best area to live, work, learn and play.
Kermit Thomas holds two master’s degrees from Florida Tech in Business Administration and Acquisition and Contract Management. He is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU, and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. When he is not advocating on behalf of the community, Thomas spends his time pastoring and serving as a proud mentor at the Boys and Girls Club. Currently, he resides in Moline, Illinois with his children.
To learn more about Kermit Thomas’ candidacy, go to www.kermitthomasforcongress.com
