Online Musician Combines Audio and Visual Elements for a Unique Experience

Twitch VJ Special Effects

David Turner Music with Visual Effects on Twitch

An experience that your eyes and your ears will love. Twitch DJ pushes envelope with hosting live music with visual effects.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techno DJ David Turner offers his listeners and viewers hours of visually and audibly hypnotic tunes on his live Twitch music stream, DavidTurnerMusic. He hosts live music and works his magic on his mixer sometimes for as long as up to nine hours.

Turner uses a device known as a StreamDeck and deck pedal system that lets him press with his hands and feet to create the visual effects that go along with the music. Using nightclub-style lighting and backdrops, a large LED TV plays mystic visuals behind him.

It’s an experience, the Twitch DJ and host hopes, will open up people’s ears and eyes.

His DJing skills, combined with his video jockey skills, resulted from spending the pandemic streaming and learning After Effects modifying and creating entertaining layers. It includes visual effects, such as bubbles and confetti, that the audience can enjoy with a simple click of a button. This is just some of the fun that Turner has to offer his crowd.

“It’s really exciting to see how far one can push the envelope when it comes to these streaming platforms,” he said.

Turner is not new to the streaming scene. He previously ran a Twitch channel called HouseMusicAsylumTV for several years with the idea of creating a home for house music lovers. He uses that experience on the new channel, playing whatever he wants, from peak hour techno to melodic house. Turner has veered from house music a bit these days with this new channel.

Looking at the older channel, you will find a list of 25 guest DJs who've been on the show and, when asked where he saw things going in the next year with the new channel, Turner admits that he has competition with the thousands of other streamers but feels that the channel will attain partner status with a continued increase in production quality, community and interactive effects viewers can check out.

Turner is focused on creating a community feeling where people can get a good vibe and express their love for music. That’s why his latest project involved pulling chat viewer profile photos into the stream and animating them into the show. Along with the live stream clips, the audience can enjoy other fascinating visuals, such as a moon man walking down an endless hall or an interstellar spaceship.

As a Twitch DJ, Turner intends to offer his DavidTurnerMusic channel audience a visually-appealing live stream with the best techno music to go along with his magnetic and energetic personality.

