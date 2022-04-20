Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,300 in the last 365 days.

Invenio, Inc, A GRI Company, Evolves with a Total Rebrand in 2022

invenio logo

Invenio launches rebrand this year after innovating and evolving their branding to reflect their growth and vision for the future.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invenio, a subsidiary of Global Resources International (GRI), launches rebrand this year after innovating and evolving their branding to reflect their growth and vision for the future. Invenio is building on their new tagline, “Think.Make.Protect.” which is the true embodiment of their visions, values, and goals for the company.

This tagline symbolizes their drive to think in ways that resolve their customers' ever changing challenges, making those ideas come to life through action, and protecting their customers by creating quality products that provide the protection demanded by their particular work environments everyday. This rebrand is extremely exciting for the company’s growth.

Invenio is a global manufacturer of healthcare products, offering an industry-leading portfolio of high-quality, cost-effective consumable medical products and procedure trays with unparalleled support services. They design, develop, and manufacture products and services focused on protecting the patient, healthcare provider, and surgical equipment.

Founded in 2015, Invenio is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Resources International, Inc. (GRI), a leading provider of value-added manufacturing services, medical and industrial products, and protective materials and services, including a broad range of vertically-integrated manufacturing capabilities. From their metropolitan Atlanta headquarters in Flowery Branch, GA and global operations, they collaborate with their clients to develop and deliver value engineered solutions that enhance and optimize the client's capability to create a positive impact on their business proposition.

Invenio’s people and community are committed to the advancement of healthcare, leveraging their extensive knowledge and experience to drive innovation. Continuous investment in technologies, capabilities and strategic manufacturing locations enables them to competitively meet the demands of their clients and to adapt quickly to changing market needs to better serve their customers, their communities, and their company.

Press Department
TalenAlexander
press@talenalexander.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Invenio, Inc, A GRI Company, Evolves with a Total Rebrand in 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.