Invenio, Inc, A GRI Company, Evolves with a Total Rebrand in 2022
Invenio launches rebrand this year after innovating and evolving their branding to reflect their growth and vision for the future.FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invenio, a subsidiary of Global Resources International (GRI), launches rebrand this year after innovating and evolving their branding to reflect their growth and vision for the future. Invenio is building on their new tagline, “Think.Make.Protect.” which is the true embodiment of their visions, values, and goals for the company.
This tagline symbolizes their drive to think in ways that resolve their customers' ever changing challenges, making those ideas come to life through action, and protecting their customers by creating quality products that provide the protection demanded by their particular work environments everyday. This rebrand is extremely exciting for the company’s growth.
Invenio is a global manufacturer of healthcare products, offering an industry-leading portfolio of high-quality, cost-effective consumable medical products and procedure trays with unparalleled support services. They design, develop, and manufacture products and services focused on protecting the patient, healthcare provider, and surgical equipment.
Founded in 2015, Invenio is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Resources International, Inc. (GRI), a leading provider of value-added manufacturing services, medical and industrial products, and protective materials and services, including a broad range of vertically-integrated manufacturing capabilities. From their metropolitan Atlanta headquarters in Flowery Branch, GA and global operations, they collaborate with their clients to develop and deliver value engineered solutions that enhance and optimize the client's capability to create a positive impact on their business proposition.
Invenio’s people and community are committed to the advancement of healthcare, leveraging their extensive knowledge and experience to drive innovation. Continuous investment in technologies, capabilities and strategic manufacturing locations enables them to competitively meet the demands of their clients and to adapt quickly to changing market needs to better serve their customers, their communities, and their company.
