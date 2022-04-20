Every Day Is Earth Day at Fitzgerald Auto Malls

Fitzgerald recycled over 8.4 million pounds in 2021, the equivalent of 9+ blue whales, 19 airplanes, 35+ African elephants and 51+ school buses.

Fitzgerald Recycled the Equivalent of 9+ Blue Whales, 19 Airplanes, 35+ African Elephants & 51+ School Buses in 2021

The first dealership group in North America to become ISO 14001 certified, the global standard for Environmental Management Systems (EMS).” — Jack Fitzgerald, Founder & CEO, Fitzgerald Auto Mall

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls recycled 86.7% of all the solid waste they generated in 2021 and kept it out of landfills. They were awarded the 2021 Automobile Dealership of the Year from the Greater Washington Clean Cities Coalition and is the latest of the environmental awards Fitzgerald has won over decades. One would think an auto dealership group with 26 new car brand showrooms, 29 service departments, 3 body shops, and 30 used car locations would generate massive carbon emissions and pollution. Instead, their everyday decisions and practices go to protect the environment.

Chairman Jack Fitzgerald is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of the businesses. “We strive in earnest to understand and find ways to protect the communities we work and live in. We take our impact seriously and it drives decisions made by our entire management team and all of our employees,” states Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald’s dealerships are fueled by renewable wind and solar energy sources. On Route 355 in Gaithersburg, MD, the five-level garage structure behind the Fitzgerald Toyota dealership has a solar canopy that’s about an acre large and is believed to be the largest solar canopy for an automobile dealership east of the Mississippi River.

Fitzgerald is the first dealership group in North America to become ISO 14001 certified, the global standard for Environmental Management Systems (EMS). They are an EPA Green Power Partner Member of the EPA Green Power Leadership Club and a long-standing member of the Clean Energy Partnership in Maryland.

In 2021, Fitzgerald Auto Malls recycled:

● Over 3.2 million lbs of paper, the equivalent of 9+ blue whales

● Over 1.7 lbs of oil, the equivalent of 19 airplanes

● Over 465,000 lbs of batteries, the equivalent of 35+ African elephants

● And over 774,000 lbs of tires, the equivalent of 51+ school buses!

● Plus, scrap metal, antifreeze, vehicle filters, core & metals.

See Helping the Environment | Fitzgerald Auto Mall

About Fitzgerald Auto Mall

In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. The guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer-friendly sales and service environment. This philosophy of putting customers first continues today at the Fitzgerald Auto Malls 26 new car brand showrooms, 29 service departments, 3 body shops, and 30 used car locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Fitzgerald today is still the only dealership group in North America to achieve the distinction of being ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay! Visit FitzMall.com

Fitzgerald kept over 8.4 million lbs out of landfills in 2021, the equivalent of 9+ blue whales, 19 airplanes, 35+ African elephants and 51+ school buses.