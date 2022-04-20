Exciting Direct Air Capture Advance

High-yield electrolytic synthesis of carbon nanomaterials produced from CO2, either directly from the air (Direct Air Capture) or from smokestack CO2, in molten carbonate.

Team Direct Air Capture places in the Top 60 of the global Musk Foundation XPRIZE Carbon Removal Competition

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Direct Air Capture, a consortium between C2CNT LLC, Carbon Corp, and Direct Air Capture LLC, is excited to announce that it has been selected as one of the Top 60 finalists of the $100 million Musk Foundation Carbon Removal XPRIZE 4-year competition.

Selected from 1,133 submissions worldwide, team Direct Air Capture strives to combat climate change through its revolutionary direct air capture [DAC] technology. With DAC, CO2 is removed from the atmosphere, and transformed into useful and practical materials in the form of carbon nanotubes and graphene.

The Top 60 finalist selection in this ongoing competition is in addition to Carbon Corp having been awarded the Carbon XPRIZE X-Factor award with its Diamonds from the sky technology in the previous 5-year international XPRIZE competition to produce the most valuable product from CO2.

Saving the world is a bitchTM! “We know it is absolutely imperative to do everything in our power to stop the catastrophic impacts of climate change,” says Dr. Stuart Licht, Founder, Direct Air Capture.

“With our DAC technology, we have the capability to turn harmful greenhouse gases into nanocarbons of amazing strength and conductivity that will one day be applied to help create better bridges, less polluting plastics, better lubricants, and advanced electronic, impervious textiles, medical and consumer devices. The possibilities are endless, and we are excited to continue our work as one of the Top 60 XPRIZE Carbon Removal finalists.”

As part of its next steps to fight climate change, Team Direct Air Capture is building a 1,000 tonne/year Genesis Device Direct Air plant directly transforming CO2 into pure carbon nanomaterials. The carbon nanomaterials have the same fundamental structure as graphite with a > 1,000,000 year stability to permanently remove the CO2 from the air. The plant combines the IP of Direct Air Capture (Florida, USA) and Carbon Corp (Calgary, Canada) and is being constructed at the latter’s R&D facility.

Team Direct Air Capture is led by Prof. Licht. and is supported by teams of researchers in both Florida and Calgary Alberta.

Additional information on the range of exciting nanoproducts available with this DAC breakthrough can be found at the website: Carboncorp.org.