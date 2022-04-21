Norman Alexander's "The Reason" Is a Gift
Fans weigh-inLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakout artist Norman Alexander continues to be magnetic. Surpassing 1Million views in just 12 days Alexander's sophomore single "The Reason" is a hit. Igniting international interest and conversation among fans and critics alike.
From among Alexander’s fans on YouTube: Gaming Room states, "Still getting goosebumps. What a masterpiece," Mehul Verma MKV continues, "Playing this on repeat. Absolute fire." And from Spain, Valentín Rus García, "¡Qué maravilla!”
In response, Alexander admits, "I'm still not used to it being out, but whenever I read the comments, I'm comforted and enormously rewarded. I want to put the truth in everything that I create. So, for me, however long a song takes to finish is when it will be ready. For "The Reason" to positively touch so many people across the globe, I'm equal parts humbled and proud."
“The Reason” is Norman Alexander’s premiere music video.
Shot and directed by Eko Media Productions on location in Miami, Alexander says of the process, “I feel that, as an artist, you have creative soulmates. People you work with, where it just flows. It clicks. Energies expound and bounce around, creatively and constructively. That’s Eko. It felt like we were inside what I was going through. It was – therapeutic.”
With comparisons to Aloe Blacc's powerful, distinct voice, it's only a matter of time until Alexander's vocals reverberate off every musical wall. Industry heavyweights have been eager to collaborate with Alexander; most recently completing remixes of debut single "No Goodbyes" with both DJ Kryder and DJ B Jones. Alexander's name has been steadily appearing in articles, topping playlists, and bellowed over the airwaves.
104.7 KISS FM proclaims, “A Grammy award-winning artist, with talent like that? I can totally see it.”
Up next for Norman Alexander:
TEDx has invited Alexander for a second consecutive year to perform at their annual New York City spring event Tuesday, May 3, at the Nasdaq building; and the artist and label MLife Music Group have confirmed his third single will be "You."
Fans can now stream "The Reason" via all major streaming services, including YouTube. To know more about Norman Alexander's upcoming endeavors, follow him on Instagram.
