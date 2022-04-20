Public invited to review Japenese beetle eradication environmental documents

GRANDVIEW – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is accepting public comments on the environmental review for its proposed plan to eradicate Japanese beetle in Grandview and surrounding areas of Yakima and Benton counties. Comments on the environmental documents are due April 26.

WSDA issued a determination of non-significance (DNS) on April 13 under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) for the Japanese beetle eradication project in Grandview and the surrounding areas. After review of a completed SEPA checklist and other information on file with the agency, WSDA has determined this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. A copy of the DNS and site-specific SEPA checklist are available for review on the agency’s Japanese beetle control efforts page.

The Japanese beetle is a highly destructive plant pest that can be very difficult and expensive to control. Feeding on the roots of grass and other vegetation, Japanese beetle grubs damage lawns, golf courses, and pastures. Japanese beetle adults attack the foliage, flowers, or fruits of more than 300 different ornamental and agricultural plants, including crops such as grapes and hops, which are significant crops in the areas where the beetle has been detected.

Japanese beetle was first found in the United States in 1916 near Riverton, New Jersey. Since then Japanese beetles have spread throughout most states east of the Mississippi River. WSDA is working to keep the pest from permanently establishing in Washington state.

The public is invited to comment on the listed documents. Comments can be provided in writing and sent to: WSDA Pest Program, 21 N. First Avenue, Suite 103, Yakima, WA 98902 or by email at PestProgram@agr.wa.gov no later than April 26, 2022. For more information visit agr.wa.gov/beetles or call 1-800-443-6684.