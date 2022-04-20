Submit Release
Scenic City State Fair - Camp Jordan Park

Thrillville presents the Scenic City State Fair coming to Camp Jordan Park April 28-May 8

EAST RIDGE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrillville (www.thethrillville.com) presents the Scenic City State Fair located at Camp Jordan, East Ridge, TN. From April 28- May 8, this fair will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Aquatic Acrobatics, and the Dominguez Circus. There will be amusement rides, fair food, games, magic shows, and so much more! For ticket sales, show schedules and complete details visit theThrillville.com/EastRidge

LOCATION:
Camp Jordan Park
323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, TN 37412

HOURS:
5PM - 10PM - Monday - Friday
1PM - 11PM Saturday & Sunday
*Times subject to change due to weather/crowd demand

ADMISSION:
$10
Under 36" - Free Admission
Ages 65 & Older - Free Admission
﻿*Promos available on weekdays

UNLIMITED RIDES:
Tuesday - Friday $30
Saturday & Sunday & Monday $35
*Individual ride tickets available at the Fair

BUY TICKETS EARLY AND SAVE BIG!
PROMO CODE: SAVESCF
*Available through April 27

INCLUDED WITH $10 ADMISSION:
The Dominguez Circus
Sea Lion Splash
Aquatic Acrobatics
Comedy, Magic Shows, and MORE!

Jesse Sampley
Thrillville
Jesse@theThrillville.com
