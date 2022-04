Scenic City State Fair - Camp Jordan Park

Thrillville presents the Scenic City State Fair coming to Camp Jordan Park April 28-May 8

EAST RIDGE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrillville ( www.thethrillville.com ) presents the Scenic City State Fair located at Camp Jordan, East Ridge, TN. From April 28- May 8, this fair will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Aquatic Acrobatics, and the Dominguez Circus. There will be amusement rides, fair food, games, magic shows, and so much more! For ticket sales, show schedules and complete details visit theThrillville.com/EastRidgeLOCATION:Camp Jordan Park323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, TN 37412HOURS:5PM - 10PM - Monday - Friday1PM - 11PM Saturday & Sunday*Times subject to change due to weather/crowd demand$10Under 36" - Free AdmissionAges 65 & Older - Free Admission*Promos available on weekdaysTuesday - Friday $30Saturday & Sunday & Monday $35*Individual ride tickets available at the FairPROMO CODE: SAVESCF*Available through April 27INCLUDED WITH $10 ADMISSION:The Dominguez CircusSea Lion SplashAquatic AcrobaticsComedy, Magic Shows, and MORE!