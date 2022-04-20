Scenic City State Fair - Camp Jordan Park
Thrillville presents the Scenic City State Fair coming to Camp Jordan Park April 28-May 8EAST RIDGE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrillville (www.thethrillville.com) presents the Scenic City State Fair located at Camp Jordan, East Ridge, TN. From April 28- May 8, this fair will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Aquatic Acrobatics, and the Dominguez Circus. There will be amusement rides, fair food, games, magic shows, and so much more! For ticket sales, show schedules and complete details visit theThrillville.com/EastRidge
LOCATION:
Camp Jordan Park
323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, TN 37412
HOURS:
5PM - 10PM - Monday - Friday
1PM - 11PM Saturday & Sunday
*Times subject to change due to weather/crowd demand
ADMISSION:
$10
Under 36" - Free Admission
Ages 65 & Older - Free Admission
*Promos available on weekdays
UNLIMITED RIDES:
Tuesday - Friday $30
Saturday & Sunday & Monday $35
*Individual ride tickets available at the Fair
BUY TICKETS EARLY AND SAVE BIG!
PROMO CODE: SAVESCF
*Available through April 27
INCLUDED WITH $10 ADMISSION:
The Dominguez Circus
Sea Lion Splash
Aquatic Acrobatics
Comedy, Magic Shows, and MORE!
